View this post on Instagram

Hello DELHI .. see you On 15 Th Jan 🙏🙏#Jury At the Grand finale of most prestigious INTERNATIONAL peagent of the year GLOBAL Mr n Miss INDIA ASIA 2019.. Best of luck guys… SEE you there.. Visit them on Instagram @gieproduction.official Registration link is given 🙏 See you u all there. @alliesharma94official ❤️