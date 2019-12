View this post on Instagram

#Repost @sonytvofficial with @get_repost ・・・ When the pain doesn’t let her live but the need for revenge doesn’t let her die, what does Maya do? #Beyhadh2 starts tonight at 9 PM. #MayaAgain #8HoursToGo @jenniferwinget1 @ashishchowdhryofficial @shivin7