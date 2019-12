View this post on Instagram

New release date… #JawaaniJaaneman will now release earlier: 31 Jan 2020… Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF and #Tabu… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani… Teaser poster: