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रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल

Javed Akhtar: गीतकार जावेद अख्तर ने रश्मिका मंदाना के हिंदी एक्सेंट का बचाव किया, लेकिन उन्हें तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता दिया. इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी क्षेत्रीय पहचान को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 25, 2026 11:58:47 PM IST

जावेद अख्तर और रश्मिका मंदाना विवाद
जावेद अख्तर और रश्मिका मंदाना विवाद


जावेद अख्तर ने रश्मिका मंदाना के हिंदी एक्सेंट का बचाव करते हुए भाषाई श्रेष्ठता की सोच को गलत बताया. हालांकि, इस दौरान उन्होंने रश्मिका को तमिल एक्ट्रेस कह दिया. इस पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने सुधार करते हुए बताया कि रश्मिका कन्नड़ मूल की हैं और उन्होंने तेलुगु फिल्मों में भी काफी काम किया है.

जावेद अख्तर ने क्या कहा?

रश्मिका मंदाना के हिंदी बोलने के तरीके पर हो रहे विरोध के बारे में बोलने के बाद स्क्रीनराइटर ने अपनी राय दी. X पर एक पोस्ट में, उन्होंने उनके बोलने के तरीके का मज़ाक उड़ाने वालों को चैलेंज दिया कि वे खुद तमिल बोलने की कोशिश करें, और कहा कि लोगों को भाषा को लेकर दूसरों को नीचा नहीं समझना चाहिए. उनकी पोस्ट में लिखा था, ‘जिन लोगों को तमिल एक्टर रश्मिका के उच्चारण से कोई दिक्कत है, उन्हें तमिल की कुछ लाइनें सुनानी चाहिए, जो दुनिया की सबसे पुरानी बोली जाने वाली भाषा है, और देखते हैं कि वे तमिल को कितना अच्छा बोलते हैं. यह नकली और बेबुनियाद भाषाई श्रेष्ठता मंज़ूर नहीं है.’



 
जावेद अख्तर को रश्मिका मंदाना का बचाव करने के लिए समर्थन मिला, लेकिन उनकी पहचान को लेकर गलती पर यूजर्स ने उन्हें सुधारा. लोगों ने बताया कि रश्मिका कर्नाटक के कूर्ग से हैं और मुख्य रूप से कन्नड़ व तेलुगु फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं.

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रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल
रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल
रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल
रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल
रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल