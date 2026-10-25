रश्मिका मंदाना को तमिल एक्ट्रेस बता बैठे जावेद अख्तर? सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल

जावेद अख्तर ने क्या कहा?
Those who have any problem with the pronounciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil . This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable.
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 25, 2026
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