बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जाह्नवी कपूर ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की हैे. फोटो में वह ऐथनिक ड्रेस पहने हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं. उनका ये देसी लुक फैंस को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रहा है. जाह्नवी कपूर ने इस लुक को मिनिमल मेकअप लाइट लिपस्टिक और ओपन बालों के साथ पूरा किया है और साथ में ट्रेडिशनल ईयररिंग्स भी पहने हुए हैं, जो उन पर काफी सूट कर रहे हैं. फैंस जमकर उनके फोटो पर लाइक और कमेंट कर रहे हैं.

जाह्नवी कपूर ने साल 2018 में करण जौहर की फिल्म धड़क से अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था. 2019 में उनकी कोई भी फिल्म नहीं आई. लेकिन 2020 उनके लिए बहुत खास होने वाला है. 2020 में उनकी कई बैक टू बैक फिल्में आने वाली हैं.

जाह्नवी कपूर जल्द ही कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ फिल्म दोस्ताना 2 में नजर आएंगी. फिल्म 2008 में आई फिल्‍म दोस्‍ताना का दूसरा पार्ट है. दोस्ताना में प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अभिषेक बच्चन और जॉन अब्राह्म नजर आए थे. फिल्म 14 फरवरी को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी.

इसके बाद जाह्नवी गुंजन सक्सेना: द कारगिल गर्ल में नजर आएंगी.फिल्ल 13 मार्च को रिलीज होगी. कारगिल गर्ल के बाद वह तख्त, रूही अफ्जा,रणभूमि, मिस्टर लेले में नजर आएंगी.रूही अफ्जा में वह राजकुमार के साथ परदे पर नजर आएंगी. फैंस जाह्नवी कपूर को परदे पर देखने के लिए बेसब्री से इंताजर कर रहे हैं.

