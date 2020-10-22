नई दिल्ली. मॉडल और बॉलीवुड की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नांडिस हाल ही में जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक बेहद हॅाट सेल्फी शेयर की है. फोटो में फैंस को जैकलीन का बोल्ड लुक देखने को मिल रहा है. फैंस को उनका ये अवतार बेहद पसंद आ रहा है. फोटो में जैकलीन फर्नांडिस के लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने वाइट कलर का सेंडो पहना हुआ है और कुर्सी पर बैठकर वह पॅाउट बनाकर सेल्फी ले रहीं हैं. जैकलीन में बेहद सेक्सी लग रही हैं. जैकलीन का ये बोल्ड और सेक्सी अवतार फैंस पर बिजलियां गिरा रहा है. जैकलीन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं.
फैंस को जैकलीन का ये बोल्ड और सेक्सी अवतार काफी पसंद आता है. जैकलीन का फर्नांडिस का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनकी सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है. जैकलीन फर्नांडिस के इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलोअर्स की संख्या 46 मिलियन है. उनके चाहने वाले दुनिया भर में हैं जो उनकी फोटो वीडियो पर लाइक और कमेंट करना कभी नहीं भूलते हैं. जैकलीन फर्नांडिस को फैंस प्यार से जैक कहकर भी पुकारते हैं. जैकलीन श्रीलंका में एक टेलीविजन रिपोर्टर के रूप में काम करती थी. इसके बाद वह मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में आ गई. जैकलीन की एक झलक फैन्स को दीवाना बना देती है. जैकलिन फिटनेस फ्रिक भी हैं वह वर्कआउट करते हुए वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं.
जैकलीन आखरी बार नेटफ्लिक्स पर फिल्म मिसेज सीरियल किलर में नजर आईं थी. जैकलीन के आने वाली फिल्मों की बात करें तो वह फिल्म अटैक में नजर आएंगी.
"As individuals, we need to reassess the concept of perfection and beauty. Today, more and more people are embracing their oddities, it's what makes them more interesting. It's time to be fearless," says @jacquelinef143. On Jacqueline: Pinstriped crop top, embroidered jacket, shorts, all Namrata Joshipura; gold drop pendant, Dhora; suede boots, Christian Louboutin. Photograph: Sahil Das. Fashion Director: Pasham Alwani. Hair and make-up: Shaan Muttathil. Words: Tanya Mehta. #GraziaIndia #JacquelineFernandez #CoverGirl #CoverStar #September2020
Our May cover star Jacqueline Fernandez, created our cover story images while quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse, where she is, "reconnecting with nature". This cover special celebrates just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. Styled by Jacqueline herself. Shot by Saajan Singh. Editor: Nonita Kalra. Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur. #bazaarindia #jacquelinefernandez #bollywood #aprilmayissue #thegreatoutdoors
