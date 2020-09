View this post on Instagram

#Repost @graziaindia ・・・ “I’ve finally taken the time out to read, I’m currently hooked on to 'The Female Brain' by Louann Brizendine, which was recommended by Lisa Haydon when we were shooting for ‘Housefull’ four years ago," says @jacquelinef143. On Jacqueline: Crop top, Deme (@deme; striped trousers, Smokewear (@smokelabofficial) x Lovebirds (@lovebirds.studio); ‘Chunky Chain’ hoop earrings, Misho (@misho_designs); belt, stylist’s own Photograph: Sahil Das (@sahildasofficial) Fashion Director: Pasham Alwani (@pashamalwani) assisted by Garvika Khanna (@garvika.khanna) and Ojas Kolvankar (@ojaskolvankar) Hair and make-up: Shaan Muttathil (@shaanmu) Words: Tanya Mehta (@tanya.91) Agency: Spice (@spicesocial) #GraziaIndia #JacquelineFernandez #CoverGirl #CoverStar #September2020