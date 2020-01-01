View this post on Instagram

2019 – wow where to begin… You’ve been incredibly trying, challenging, testing – tough…but I’m not going to make this post a sob story because it’s not 😊 This is about being so incredibly thankful! Thankful for the beautiful people in my life…for friends from 20years who’ve gotten closer still! Friends who are like family. Friends who’ve stuck by me, held me up and believed in me when I didn’t. New friends! I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such lovely people in my life ♥️ My amazingly weird quirky beautiful family without whom I would not have made it to where I am today – happy, content, strong af. I love you more than I say, I love you all for being there for me, and I hope I can be there just as much and more than you all have ♥️ Wow ok getting a bit emotional but last and not the least my lovely insta family – you guys are just awesome! Yes even the mean ones! I’m sure there’s a little awesome hiding in there somewhere and it’ll come out sooner or later. I’m not big on New Year resolutions because it just feels like pressure haha but I want to end the year with a whole lot of positivity and gratefulness. 2020 is going be bloody awesome and I plan to make the absolute most of it. Happy New Year everybody ♥️♥️♥️ – Also @colstonjulian thank you for this picture and don’t hate me for posting an unfiltered and non-retouched photo 😛