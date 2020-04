View this post on Instagram

“My sense of style depends on my mood.If I want dress up or do something out-of-the-box, I GO AHEAD.”@asphotography_official ⁣.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣#bollywood #model #pollywood #picoftheday #actress #makeup #shooting #film #india #feelgood #actresslife #loveyourself #trending #behindthescenes #fitlife #stayhappy #punjab #mumbai