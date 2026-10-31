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डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात

Hrithik Roshan Emotional Post for Sanjay Gupta: ऋतिक रोशन ने निर्देशक संजय गुप्ता के निधन से काफी आहत हैं. एक्टर ने उनके साथ 'काबिल' फिल्म के दौरान बिताए अनुभवों को याद किया.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 31, 2026 11:00:11 PM IST

संजय गुप्ता के लिए ऋतिक रोशन का भावुक पोस्ट
संजय गुप्ता के लिए ऋतिक रोशन का भावुक पोस्ट


डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता के अचानक निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है. 59 वर्षीय फिल्ममेकर की मौत घर में फिसलकर सिर पर चोट लगने से हुई. अब एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन ने उनके निधन पर भावुक श्रद्धांजलि दी है. दोनों ने 2017 में फिल्म ‘काबिल’ में साथ काम किया था.

ऋतिक रोशन ने लिखा भावुक नोट

ऋतिक रोशन ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर संजय गुप्ता के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए भावुक पोस्ट लिखा. उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपने दोस्त को बहुत याद करेंगे. ऋतिक ने संजय गुप्ता की हंसी, जुनून और काम के प्रति उनके प्यार को याद किया. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि दोनों को साथ में अभी और फिल्में करनी थीं, लेकिन संजय का इतनी जल्दी चले जाना दुखद है.
 
ऋतिक ने फिल्म ‘काबिल’ के लिए संजय गुप्ता का शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए कहा कि उनके साथ काम करना जिंदगी का सबसे अच्छा अनुभव था. उन्होंने संजय के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जताते हुए लिखा कि काश वह अपने दोस्त को आखिरी बार गले लगा पाते.



शनिवार को हुआ निधन

संजय गुप्ता का महज 57 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया. वर्सोवा पुलिस ने मामले में एक्सीडेंटल डेथ रिपोर्ट (ADR) दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, सुबह उन्हें संजय गुप्ता की मौत की सूचना मिली. घर के CCTV फुटेज में दिखा कि वह रात करीब 2 बजे ड्राइंग रूम से किचन की ओर गए, जहां उनका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और सिर दीवार से टकरा गया.

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डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात

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डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात
डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात
डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात
डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात
डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात