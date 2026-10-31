डायरेक्टर संजय गुप्ता को याद कर भावुक हुए ऋतिक रोशन, ‘काबिल’ के दिनों को याद कर कही दिल छूने वाली बात

Sanjay , I’m gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn’t enough … I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon 💔 Im gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I’m heartbroken , this was too soon. Strength to the family … Rest in peace my friend …

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2026