बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. टीवी जगत की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस हिना खान इन दिनों मालदीव में वैकेशन एन्जॉय कर रही हैं. हिना खान ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर मालदीव के समंदर किनारे से कुछ बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की हैं. शेयर की गई फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. वायरल फोटो में हिना खान बिकिनी पहने अपनी टोन्ड बॉडी को फ्लॉन करती दिख रही हैं. इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक और फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह अंडर वाटर पोज देती हुई दिख रही हैं. उनका ये अवतार फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है.

हिना खान ने पॉपुलर टीवी सीरियल ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है से अपने करियर की शुरूआत की थी. इस सीरियल से वह घर घर में अक्षरा के नाम से मशहूर हो गई थीं. शो में उनके किरदार को खूब पसंद किया गया था. हिना खान बिगा बॉस में भी हिस्सा ले  चुकी हैं. इस शो ने उन्हें काफी पॉपुलरिटी दिलाई थी.

इसके अलावा हिना खान कसौटी जिंदगी 2  में कमोलिका के किरदार में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. लेकिन कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में अपने डेब्यू के चलते उन्होंने शो छोड़ दिया था.

हिना खान छोटे परदे की पहली ऐसी एक्ट्रेस हैं, जिन्होंने कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में डेब्यू किया. हिना खान अब जल्द ही फिल्म हैक्ड में नजर आएंगी. फिल्म को विक्रम भट्ट डायरेक्ट कर रहे है. फिल्म में सोशल मीडिया के नकारात्मक असर को दिखाया गया है. फिल्म में बाताया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल करना कितना हानिकारक हो सकता है. फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है. फिल्म अगले साल जनवरी में रिलीज होगी. 

#MaldivianBlues 🐬

A few more😀

Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives

Hello thr😎

