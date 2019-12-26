बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. टीवी जगत की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस हिना खान इन दिनों मालदीव में वैकेशन एन्जॉय कर रही हैं. हिना खान ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर मालदीव के समंदर किनारे से कुछ बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की हैं. शेयर की गई फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. वायरल फोटो में हिना खान बिकिनी पहने अपनी टोन्ड बॉडी को फ्लॉन करती दिख रही हैं. इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक और फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह अंडर वाटर पोज देती हुई दिख रही हैं. उनका ये अवतार फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है.
हिना खान ने पॉपुलर टीवी सीरियल ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है से अपने करियर की शुरूआत की थी. इस सीरियल से वह घर घर में अक्षरा के नाम से मशहूर हो गई थीं. शो में उनके किरदार को खूब पसंद किया गया था. हिना खान बिगा बॉस में भी हिस्सा ले चुकी हैं. इस शो ने उन्हें काफी पॉपुलरिटी दिलाई थी.
इसके अलावा हिना खान कसौटी जिंदगी 2 में कमोलिका के किरदार में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. लेकिन कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में अपने डेब्यू के चलते उन्होंने शो छोड़ दिया था.
हिना खान छोटे परदे की पहली ऐसी एक्ट्रेस हैं, जिन्होंने कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में डेब्यू किया. हिना खान अब जल्द ही फिल्म हैक्ड में नजर आएंगी. फिल्म को विक्रम भट्ट डायरेक्ट कर रहे है. फिल्म में सोशल मीडिया के नकारात्मक असर को दिखाया गया है. फिल्म में बाताया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल करना कितना हानिकारक हो सकता है. फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है. फिल्म अगले साल जनवरी में रिलीज होगी.
One of my favourite things to do on this planet.. #ScubaDiving 12 meters down, that’s me in the blue waters, keeping calm and blowing bubbles.. I become a fish in blue waters😬 #WaterBaby #MaldivianBlues #MyFifthDive Thank you @eurodiverskurumba and @kurumba_maldives for this amazing experience.. Gabby (our instructor) @gabrielaenjoyslife you deserve a special mention 🥰 you wer fab👍 #CheersToLife
Merry Christmas Shayari 2019 in Hindi: क्रिसमस 2019 हिंदी शायरी SMS ग्रीटिंग कार्ड भेज कर अपने परिवार और दोस्तों को करें विश मेरी क्रिसमस 2019
