बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. आज छोटे पर्दे के बड़े स्टार और सलमान खान के सबसे फेमस शो बिग बॉस सीजन 13 में नजर आ रहे एक्टर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला अपना 39 वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का जन्म 12 दिसंबर 1985 में दिल्ली में हुआ था. उनका परिवार मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद का रहने वाला है. उन्होंने अपनी शुरूआती पढ़ाई सेंट जेवियर स्कूल फोर्ट से की है. उन्होंने इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग में ग्रेजुएशन किया है. सिद्धार्थ बचपन से ही एथेलेटिक्स और स्पोर्ट्स में दिलचस्पी रखते थे. वह अपने स्कूली दिनों में टेनिस और फुटबॉल में काफी पारंगत थे.
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने साल 2008 में छोटे पर्दे पर शो बाबुल का आंगन छूटे ना से अपने अभिनय करियर की शुरूआत की. उसके बाद उन्होंने बतौर लीड एक्टर जाने पहचाने से अजनबी से शुरुआत की. इस शो में उनके किरदार को दर्शकों द्वारा बेहद पसंद किया गया. इसके बाद साल 2013 में कलर्स आनंदी से सिद्धार्थ को घर-घर शिव के नाम से पहचाना जाने लगा. उसके बाद वह डांसिंग बेस्ड रियलिटी शो झलक दिखला जा में बतौर प्रतिभागी नजर आये.
इसके बाद जनवरी साल 2014 शुक्ला ने तीन फिल्मों का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट धर्म प्रोडक्शन से करार किया. इसी साल वह धर्म प्रोडक्शन की फिल्म हम्प्टी शर्मा की दुल्हनिया में नजर आएं. इस फिल्म में अलिया भट्ट और वरुण धवन मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आए थे. इस फिल्म में सिद्धार्थ ने आलिया के मंगेतर की भूमिका अदा की थी. फिल्म में आलोचकों ने शुक्ल के अभिनय की बेहद तारीफ की थी. उनके इस फिल्म में बेहतरीन अभिनय के चलते उन्हें कई अवार्डों से भी नवाजा भी गया था.
इतना ही नहीं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को छोटे पर्दे का शाहरुख खान कहा जाता है. इसके अलावा वो कई एक्ट्रेस के साथ अपने रिश्तों को लेकर भी काफी चर्चाओं में रहते हैं. जी हां, बताया जाता है कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला रश्मि देसाई, शेफाली जरीवाला, तनीषा मुखर्जी, आरती सिंह, आकांक्षा पुरी, स्मिता बंसल और दृष्टि धामी से डेट कर चुके हैं. बता दें कि साल 2007 में सिद्धार्थ ने मॉडलिंग कॉन्टेस्ट जीत लिया और इसे जीतने पर उन्हें साल 2008 में तुर्की में हुए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मॉडलिंग कॉम्पटीशन में भेजा गया. ऐसा तब किसी भी भारतीय ने नहीं किया था. सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला दुनिया भर के मॉडल्स को हराकर जीत गए.
Kim Sharma Hot Sexy Video: किम शर्मा के सेक्सी ने फैंस को दिया 440 वोल्ट का झटका, हॉट अंदाज से इंटरनेट पर ढा रहीं कहर
