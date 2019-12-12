View this post on Instagram

We don’t grow when things are easy.. we grow when we face challenges! Each challenge, each difficulty will only lead you to a brighter tomorrow! You go Sid!!! We love you unconditionally!!! . It’s time to save for our favourite Sid by sending all our love and support through votes! . You can log on to voot/my jio app and vote! Voting lines are open till Thursday 11:30 pm (IST) . . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #RealSid #KeepLovingSid #SidHearts #VoteForSid