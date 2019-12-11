बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के दिग्गत अभिनेता और ट्रेजडी किंग के नाम से जाने एक्टर दिलीप कुमार आज अपना 97 वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. दिलीप कुमार का जन्म 11 दिसंबर 1922 को पाकिस्तान के पेशावर शहर में हुआ था. दिलीप कुमार का असली नाम मोहम्मद युसूफ खान है. दिलीप कुमार ने 60 और 70 के दशक में अपनी शानदार और जानदार अभिनय से सभी का दिल जीता है. दिलीप कुमार देवदास, मुगल-ए-आजम, गंगा जमुना, राम और श्याम जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में अपने जबरदस्त अभिनय का जादू दिखा चुके हैं. दिलीप कुमार ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत साल 1944 में फिल्म ज्वार भाटा से की थी.
इसके बाद साल 1949 में आई फिल्म अंदाज की सफलता ने उन्हे प्रसिद्धी दिलाई. इस फिल्म में उन्होने राज कपूर के साथ काम किया था. इस फिल्म की अपार सफलता के बाद साल 1951 में आई दिदार और साल 1955 में आई देवदास जैसी फिल्मो में दुखद भूमिकाएं निभाने के बाद दिलीप कुमार ट्रेजिडी किंग के नाम से जाने जाने लगे. उसके बाद साल 1960 में फिल्म मुगले-ए-आजम उन्होने मुगल राजकुमार जहांगीर की भूमिका निभाई. यह फिल्म पहले श्वेत और श्याम थी और फिर साल 2004 में इस फिल्म को रंगीन बना कर पर्दे पर उतारा गया, जो काफी सफल रहा.
उन्होने अभिनेता होने के साथ-साथ साल 1961 में गंगा जमुना फिल्म का निर्माण भी किया, जिसमे उनके साथ उनके छोटे भाई नासीर खान ने काम किया था. ये फिल्म भी उन दिनों काफी पसंद की गई थी. इसके बाद साल 1970, 1980 और 1990 के दशक में उन्होने कम फिल्मों में काम किया. इस समय की उनकी प्रमुख फिल्मे थीं विधाता (1982), दुनिया (1984), कर्मा (1986), इज्जतदार (1990) और सौदागर (1991). वहीं आखिरी बार दिलीप कुमार को साल 1998 में बनी फिल्म किला में देखा गया था.
इतना ही नहीं उन्होने रमेश सिप्पी की फिल्म शक्ति में अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ काम किया था. इस फिल्म के लिए उन्हे फिल्मफेयर पुरस्कार से भी सम्मानित किया गया था. इसके बाद दिलीप कुमार ने साल 1966 में एक्ट्रेस सायरा बानो से शादी की, जिस वक्त दोनों का विवाह हुआ उस समय दिलीप कुमार 44 साल के थें और सायरा बानो 22 साल की थीं. इसके बाद साल 1980 में दिलीप कुमार ने कुछ समय के लिए आसमां से दूसरी शादी भी की थी. साथ ही दिलीप कुमार साल 2000 से राज्य सभा के सदस्य हैं.
