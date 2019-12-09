View this post on Instagram

Thank you @jiteshpillaai @filmfare for acknowledging the work that goes into learning substance and style. #GlamourAndStyleAwards2019 #SubstanceAndStyle Last night was about ONE STORY, ONE to acknowledge all the women who have dealt with sexual harassment and misogyny. The pain and fragility we feel forms our #substance. The world will be a better place when we collectively change our attitudes towards women. #orangetheworld #generationequality @aminajmohammed @antonioguterres @unitednations @unsdgadvocates Outfit @rockystar100 Jewellery @farahkhanworld Styled by @theiatekchandaney Make up by @tanyay99 Hair by @arizahnnaqvi Managed by @the_studiotalk @exceedentertainment @dikshapunjabi23 @jainisha_shah ☀️🙌🏼💓🌏🦋🌳🐒🐯🦁🦒🐘🐬🌵🌼🌈 #AboutLastNight #OOTN