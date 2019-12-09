बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड में आने से पहले दिया मिर्जा बचपन में काफी परेशानियों का सामना कर चुकी हैं. जी हां, बताया जाता है कि दिया मिर्जा के मां-बाप उनके बचपने में ही एक दूसरे से अलग हो गए थे. इसके बाद दिया की मां ने दूसरी शादी कर ली थी, जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपने नाम की आग मिर्जा लगाना शुरु कर दिया था. साथ ही बताया जाता है कि दिया जब 16 साल की थीं, तब उन्होंने काम करना शुरू कर दिया था. दिया एक मल्टीमीडिया कंपनी में मार्केटिंग एक्जीक्यूटिव के पद पर काम करती थीं और कॉलेज के दिनों से ही दिया को कई बड़ी कंपनियों से मॉडलिंग के ऑफर मिलने लगे थें.
दिया मिर्जा का जन्म 9 दिसंबर 1981 को तेलांगना के हैदरबाद में हुआ था. उनके पिता फ्रेंक हेंडरिक एक जर्मन इंटीरीयर डिजाइनर हैं. उनकी माा दिपा मिर्जा बंगाली हैं. 9 साल की उम्र में उनके पिता का देहांत हो गया. अहमद मिर्जा दिया मिर्जा के दूसरे पिता की साल 2004 में मृत्यु हो गयी. हालांकि दिया का पालन-पोषण एक मुस्लिम परिवार में हुआ पर, वह अपने आप को मुस्लिम नहीं मानतीं और भगवान गणेश में विश्वास करती हैं. दिया ने अपनी शुरूआती पढ़ाई खैरातबाद के विद्यरण्य हाई स्कूल से की. उन्होंने अपनी स्नातक की पढ़ाई अम्बेडकर ओपन युनिवर्सटी से की है.
साल 2000 में दिया मिर्जा ने फेमिना मिस इंडिया कॉम्पिटिशन में हिस्सा लिया और वो सेकेंड रनर अप रहीं. इसके बाद 18 साल की उम्र में दीया मिस एशिया पैसिफिक का खिताब अपने नाम करने में कामयाब रहीं. दिया मिर्जा ने साल 2001 में फिल्म रहना है तेरे दिल में से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. ये उनकी पहली फिल्म के साथ-साथ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने वाली फिल्म थी. इसके अलावा वो बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में काम करवा चुके हैं. दिया मिर्जा ने अपने दोस्त साहिल ने दिल्ली के घिटोरनी के एक फॉम हाउस में साल 2014 में 18 अक्टूबर को शादी की थी.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @jiteshpillaai @filmfare for acknowledging the work that goes into learning substance and style. #GlamourAndStyleAwards2019 #SubstanceAndStyle Last night was about ONE STORY, ONE to acknowledge all the women who have dealt with sexual harassment and misogyny. The pain and fragility we feel forms our #substance. The world will be a better place when we collectively change our attitudes towards women. #orangetheworld #generationequality @aminajmohammed @antonioguterres @unitednations @unsdgadvocates Outfit @rockystar100 Jewellery @farahkhanworld Styled by @theiatekchandaney Make up by @tanyay99 Hair by @arizahnnaqvi Managed by @the_studiotalk @exceedentertainment @dikshapunjabi23 @jainisha_shah ☀️🙌🏼💓🌏🦋🌳🐒🐯🦁🦒🐘🐬🌵🌼🌈 #AboutLastNight #OOTN
View this post on Instagram
Winning feels good when you know some truly remarkable human beings are behind making it possible. Thank you @theiatekchandaney for making the @Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAward2019 possible for me 💓 Over 17 years of your bringing out the best in me and it feels like we only just got started. Here’s to many more actualisation’s. I love you. Thank you @rockystarofficial and @farahkhanworld for making me feel like a forest nymph. @arizahnnaqvi and @tanyay99 you make a formidable team on hair and make up ☀️🙌🏼
इसके अलावा दिया मिर्जा अपने बोल्ड और हॉट लुक के लिए जानी जाती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर दिया मिर्जा का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. उनके इस सेक्सी लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. उनका ये बोल्ड लुक फैंस को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब दिया मिर्जा का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो. इससे पहले भी कई बार दिया अपने बोल्ड अवतार को लाखों फैंस का दिल घायल कर चुकी हैं. दिया मिर्जा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर दिया मिर्जा का सेक्सी लुक वायरल रहता हैं दिया मिर्जा अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके फैंस उनके बोल्ड और हॉट लुक को काफी पसंद करते हैं. दिया का इंस्टाग्राम उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Paint it red for #ConsciousTravel by @travelandleisureindia @aindrilamitra #BestOfIndiaAwards. #SDGs #GlobalGoals Outfit by @ritukumarhq @ri_ritukumar Jewellery by @amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia_chauhan Hair by @karanrai001 Make Up by @kiran_chhetri92 Photo by @mayank_khiwal Managed by @jainisha_shah @exceedentertainment.
View this post on Instagram
Mahrukh Inayat someone is giving you stiff photography competition! @jainisha_shah @mahrukhinayet I’ve always had boney (sorry Boneyji I’m not talking about you here ;)) hands like my Mom’s and loved how my veins popped when I played a sport or worked out. But when I started working in films they air brushed my veins into oblivion. ‘They’ defined that veins don’t look good. I love that I’m inching towards my 40’s. It’s going to be a decade of blasphemy. NO FEAR. It’s the month of Sagittarius and we are absolutely fabulous 💗 @manishmalhotra05 @jacckybhgnani @konkonas @beingsalmankhan @tanveazmi @satyadeepmisra and sooo many more mad creative hearts will agree! Who’s your favourite Saggi? Mine is @DeepaMirza Outfit @forevernew_india Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia_chauhan Hair by @arizahnaqvi
View this post on Instagram
Good news from @datetheramp for women in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and 7 other cities – the best of fashion is coming your way! I love what DateTheRamp does and the way they do it, making fashion sustainable 🌎 Remember, it is for Members Only so take a look at @datetheramp or their website www.datetheramp.com and apply if you agree that green is fashionable but fashion needs to be green too! 🌳💚
View this post on Instagram
May good always triumph over evil! Celebrating the good in us all and the shakti within #HappyDussehra 💚 🐯 Outfit @tamannapunjabikapoor Jewellery @silverstreakstore Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia.chauhan Hair by @arizahnnaqvi Managed by @jainisha_shah @exceedentertainment
