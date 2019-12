View this post on Instagram

Calm & composed on the outside… filled with questions & excitement on the inside! In conversation with @michaelkirkdouglas & @catherinezetajones #HTSummit2019 @hindustantimes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jacket : @canali1934 Shoes : @bally Styled by : @abhilashatd Assisted by : @shivani.sarin Media – @media.raindrop Hair and make up : @deepakchauhanartist Images : @nayantaraparikh assisted by : @debjitbanerjee_ Managed by : @jalalmortezai