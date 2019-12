View this post on Instagram

A financial drama that I'm very proud to have directed. #Scam1992 presented by @applausesocial and produced by @spnstudionext. Featuring The very talented @pratikgandhiofficial as Harshad Mehta and @shreyadhan13 as Sucheta Dalal with a stellar team of actors portraying multiple real life characters from the 80s and 90s. Written by @sumitpurohit and @commonstilt with dialog by @ofnosurnamefame and @karanvyas11, director of photography – @pratham94, co-director – @mehtajai, director of casting – @castingchhabra. Arriving next year on a leading OTT platform.