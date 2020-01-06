नई दिल्ली. Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners List: हॉलीवुड फिल्म और टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री के प्रमुख अवॉर्ड शो गोल्डन ग्लोब 2020 अवॉर्ड्स के विनर्स यानी विजेताओं की घोषणा हो चुकी है, जिसमें सैम मेंडिस की पहले विश्व युद्ध पर आधारित पीरियड ड्रामा 1917 को बेस्ट फिल्म, ओकिन फिनिक्स को जोकर फिल्म के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर, रेनी जेलवेगर को जूडी फिल्म के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड दिया गया. आज यानी सोमवार 6 जनवरी की सुबह (अमेरिकी समयानुसार 5 जनवरी रात 7:30 बजे) अमेरिका के लॉस एंजिलिस शहर स्थित बेवर्ली हिल्टन होटल में आयोजित 77वें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड समारोह में हॉलीवुड सिनेमा और टीवी इंडस्ट्री की प्रमुख शख्सियतों को सम्मानित किया गया.

गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड में क्वेंटिन टैरेंटिनो की फिल्म वन्स अपॉन ए टाइम इन हॉलीवुड और एचबीओ की मिनी सीरीज चर्नोबीलो समेत एक्टर टॉम हैंक्स, टीवी होस्ट एलेन डीजेनेरस और एक्टर रसेल क्रो, एक्ट्रेस ओलिविया कोलमैन समेत अन्य कलाकारों को अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया. अवॉर्ड लेने के बाद थैंक्स स्पीच में बोले गए जोकर एक्टर ओकिन फिनिक्स के बोल सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं. फिनिक्स के जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर दिए स्पीच की लोग काफी सराहना कर रहे हैं.

यहां देखें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स 2020 के विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट (Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners List):

Best Motion Picture (Drama Category)- 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama Category)- Renée Zellweger (Judy फिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama Category)- Joaquin Phoenix, (Joker फिल्म के लिए)

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy Category)- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy Category)- Awkwafina (The Farewell फिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy Category)- Taron Egerton (Rocketmanफिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood फिल्म के लिए)

Best Original Score (Motion Picture category)- Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker फिल्म के लिए)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television- Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director (Motion Picture category)- Sam Mendes (1917 फिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama category)- Olivia Colman (The Crown फिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television- Patricia Arquette, (The Act के लिए)

Best Original Song (Motion Picture category)- I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman- Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy category)- Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture- Laura Dern (Marriage Story फिल्म के लिए)

Best Motion Picture (Animated category)- Missing Link

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture category)- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood फिल्म के लिए)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama category)- Brian Cox (Succession के लिए)

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language category)- Parasite

Best Television Series (Drama category)- Succession

