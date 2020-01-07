बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एकता कपूर की फिल्म गंदी बात के सीजन 4 में नजर आ रही एक्ट्रेस गरिमा जैन इन दिनों सोशस मीडिया सेंसेशन बनी हुई हैं. गरिमा जैन की कुछ बेहद ही हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इसके अलावा वो खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो अपने तमाम फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ और ऐसी ही खूबसूरत और बोल्ड अंदाज वाली फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जो उनके तमाम फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आ रही हैं.
उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो पर अब तक काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं. साथ ही फैंस कमेंट्स कर उनकी जमकर तारीफें कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी गरिमा जैन अपनी कई खूबसूरत फोटोज शेयर कर चुकी हैं. उनके सोशल मीडिया पर काफी चाहने वाले भी हैं. उनके इंस्टाग्राम पर करीबन लाखों में फैंस मौजूद हैं जो उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो और वीडियो पर दिल खोलकर लाइक और कमेंट्स करते हैं. इसके अलावा उन्होंने कई सारे पोस्ट भी किए हुए हैं.
वहीं हाल ही में गरिमा जैन ने अपनी वेब सीरीज के बारे में बात करते हुए कई बातें भी बाईं. गरिमा जैन ने बताया कि वो इस सीजन में अहम भूमिका निभा रही हैं. गरिमा जैन ने बताया कि इस सीजन के कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर साइन करने से पहले उनके कुछ मुद्दे थें, जब इसके बारे में उनसे ज्यादा जानकारी ली गई तो, उन्होंने कहा कि स्क्रिप्ट को बेहद सारे बोल्ड सीन्स आवश्यकता थी और वह इसके बारे में सहज नहीं थीं.
View this post on Instagram
Not just an Actor / Singer or Guinness world record holder in Dance I am now an Anchor too … yeah I know I am sounding pompist but hey I work hard on my craft so why shouldn’t I flaunt with pride . Hosting award shows do give me energy nowadays 🙂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #businesswoman #garimajain #multitalented #publicfigure #celebrity #celebritystyle #emcee #danceperformer #singingconcert #fashiondiva #countryclub #artistmanager #socialmediamanager #anchoring #standupcomedyshow #iifa2019 #iifa #goldawards #goldawards2019 #zeecineawards2019 #zeecineawards #starparivarawards #starparivarawards2019 #goldenpetalawards #goldenpetalawards2019 #asiantelevisionawards #asiantelevisionawards2019 #31stdec #newyear2020 #2020awards
View this post on Instagram
Had an amazing experience hosting the 18th sailor today award show for the merchant navy … thanks a lot for having me . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Outfit : @whatsuplokhandwalastore Stylled by : @archanajain936 Mua : @karishma_seth Assisted by : @sanazkhan14 Hair : deepali Jewellery : @the_jewel_gallery 📸 @arpitagrawal3110: Location : @country_club_andheri Event : #sailortodayawards #18thsailor Event managed by : @munishakhatwani #sailorawards #18thaward #captain #sailor #sailorawards #munishakhatwani #garimajain #merchantnavy #merchantnavylife #merchantnavyofficer #captains #sailors #seashore #officer #emcee #emcees #anchor #awardshowhost #host #femaleanchor #motivationalspeaker #actor #actress #travelblogger #vlogger
View this post on Instagram
♥️👠♥️ . #christianlouboutin #girl for #life . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #christianlouboutinheels #louboutinheels #loubitons #christianlouboutinboots #garimajain #redheels👠 #louisvuitton #louisvuittongirl #highheels #saturdaynight #nightisyoung #garimajain
View this post on Instagram
Virtual kiss . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Outfit : @whatsuplokhandwalastore Stylled by : @archanajain936 Mua : @karishma_seth Assisted by : @sanazkhan14 Hair : deepali Jewellery : @the_jewel_gallery 📸 @arpitagrawal3110 Location : @country_club_andheri Event : #sailortodayawards #18thsailor Concept : @officialgarimajain . . #potraitphotography #potrait #potraitmode #face #girlskissing #garimajain #kisses💋 #iphone11pro #giveawayiphone #mumbai #eyes #lips #femalemodels #indian #indianmodels #photography #facephotography #appleiphone11 #appleiphone11pro #photoshoot #photoshootideas #candidphotography #influencerswanted #indianface #angloindian
View this post on Instagram
Do you also continue singing even when you get to know someone is recording you and you don’t want that ? 🤔 💭… #garimajain #vocalist #singer #music #musician #guitarist #songwriter #artist #singersongwriter #vocals #singing #band #singers #rock #guitar #musicians #love #metal #livemusic #sing #drummer #cover #instamusic #bassist #vocal #newmusic #concert #producer #pop #live
उन्होंने शो के निर्माताओं के सामने इन चिंताओं को उठाया और उन्होंने गरिमा को समझा. निर्माताओं ने सीरीज की शूटिंग के दौरान गरिमा का काफी सहयोग किया. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि वह उन लोगों के साथ काम करने के लिए तैयार है, जो उनकी चिंताओं और बातों को समझते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating Sunday the perfect way… great company …. good old songs…. thank you for creating wonderful memories, I am gonna cherish this for a lifetime 😊 Have a blessed Sunday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #garimajain #raahulsarraf #indianwedding #indianweddinginspiration #wedmegood #bigfatindianwedding #indianjewellery #indianbride #vivah #popxoblogger #theweddingbrigade #udaipur #jodhpur #weddingsutra #feminaweddingtimes #voguebrides #wedzo #bridesofinstagram #weddingseason #wedding2019 #wedding2020 #indianweddingbuzz #vivaha #vogueindia #singersofinstagram #singer #actress #influencer #fashionblogger #entrepreneur
View this post on Instagram
Good afternoon my fellas … so I wanna know what’s the idea of having a perfect Sunday weekend of no work, comment below and I shall read n reply to all or ask me a question using #askgarimajain and I shall answer that 📸 @manmohantiwari #garimajain #sunday #weekend #afternoon #sundaybrunch #menaka #navrangire #smile #watch #chilling #workout #books #movie #dateideas #sundaydate #friends #family #life #love #officialgarimajain #colourfulinteriors #interiordesign #frame #simplicity #lifequotes #quotesdaily #dailyquotes
View this post on Instagram
I hope you guys are enjoying watching me as #menaka in moholla #navrangire every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm only on @rishteytv @colorstv @voot @bbcmediaaction @realswastik @realswastik @gatesfoundation #garimajain Courtesy : @manmohantiwari : @kyuuu_bae_salman Makeup : @officialgarimajain Footwear : #lunablue #bluedenim #bluetop #blue #happyholi2019 #colourful #ruggedstyle #blue #mumbai #india #love #life #swastikproductions #anilkapoor #bbcworldwide #voot #colorstv #saturday #sunday #weekend #vootoriginals #rishtey #billgates #photoshoot #sitting #bicycle #manmohantiwari
View this post on Instagram
I am sure a lot of people must have forgotten their resolution for the year…. well mine was to post daily @9 (IST) but I failed royally🙈 in a miserable state yet again …. cough cold viral fever and dust allergy cos I had been shooting for Tantra n cos it’s based in moussurie additional looban and smoke guns are fired before every shot …. may god bless my sickness . . . #winter #cold #holidays #snow #rain #christmas #snowing #blizzard #snowflakes #wintertime #staywarm #cloudy #instawinter #instagood #holidayseason #photooftheday #season #seasons #nature #clouds #cloud #cloudporn #socialsteeze #weather #lookup #sky #skies #cloudy #instacloud
View this post on Instagram
You say you love me, I say you crazy We're nothing more than friends You're not my lover, more like a brother I known you since we were like ten, yeah Don't mess it up, talking that shit Only gonna push me away, that's it When you say you love me, that make me crazy Here we go again #garimajain #friends #marshmello #atvmusic #annemarie #genuis #song #lyrics #tiktok #officialgarimajain #yousayyouloveme #yousayyoulovemeisayyoucrazy #yournotmylover #teen #lover #love #brother #relationship #maroon #pearl #mumbai #india #indian #cute #fun #music #follow #like #dance #lipsyncbattle
View this post on Instagram
Welcoming new year like dis #wedding #party #weddingparty #socialsteeze #celebration #bride #groom #bridesmaids #happy #happiness #unforgettable #love #forever #weddingdress #weddinggown #weddingcake #family #smiles #together #ceremony #romance #marriage #weddingday #flowers #celebrate #instawed #instawedding #party
View this post on Instagram
It gives me immense happiness to announce yet another association of mine with @swastikproductions @colorstv @sktorigins @rahultewary19 you never fail to makes me feel I am back home 😊 thank you so much for believing in me everytime ….more power to us 💪🏻 cheers team #tantra #colorstv Signing in as #Nisha #garimajain #swastikproductions #tantrafc #juhiparmar #manishgoel #kananmalhotra #payalbhojwani #sameekshasingh #gautamvig #hitentejwani #movies #video #socialsteeze #movie #film #films #videos #star #moviestar #photooftheday #hollywood #goodmovie #instagood #flick #flicks #instaflick
