बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एकता कपूर की फिल्म गंदी बात के सीजन 4 में नजर आ रही एक्ट्रेस गरिमा जैन इन दिनों सोशस मीडिया सेंसेशन बनी हुई हैं. गरिमा जैन की कुछ बेहद ही हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इसके अलावा वो खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो अपने तमाम फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी कुछ और ऐसी ही खूबसूरत और बोल्ड अंदाज वाली फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जो उनके तमाम फैंस को काफी पसंद भी आ रही हैं.

उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो पर अब तक काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं. साथ ही फैंस कमेंट्स कर उनकी जमकर तारीफें कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी गरिमा जैन अपनी कई खूबसूरत फोटोज शेयर कर चुकी हैं. उनके सोशल मीडिया पर काफी चाहने वाले भी हैं. उनके इंस्टाग्राम पर करीबन लाखों में फैंस मौजूद हैं जो उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो और वीडियो पर दिल खोलकर लाइक और कमेंट्स करते हैं. इसके अलावा उन्होंने कई सारे पोस्ट भी किए हुए हैं.

वहीं हाल ही में गरिमा जैन ने अपनी वेब सीरीज के बारे में बात करते हुए कई बातें भी बाईं. गरिमा जैन ने बताया कि वो इस सीजन में अहम भूमिका निभा रही हैं. गरिमा जैन ने बताया कि इस सीजन के कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर साइन करने से पहले उनके कुछ मुद्दे थें, जब इसके बारे में उनसे ज्यादा जानकारी ली गई तो, उन्होंने कहा कि स्क्रिप्ट को बेहद सारे बोल्ड सीन्स आवश्यकता थी और वह इसके बारे में सहज नहीं थीं.

View this post on Instagram

Not just an Actor / Singer or Guinness world record holder in Dance I am now an Anchor too … yeah I know I am sounding pompist but hey I work hard on my craft so why shouldn’t I flaunt with pride . Hosting award shows do give me energy nowadays 🙂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #businesswoman #garimajain #multitalented #publicfigure #celebrity #celebritystyle #emcee #danceperformer #singingconcert #fashiondiva #countryclub #artistmanager #socialmediamanager #anchoring #standupcomedyshow #iifa2019 #iifa #goldawards #goldawards2019 #zeecineawards2019 #zeecineawards #starparivarawards #starparivarawards2019 #goldenpetalawards #goldenpetalawards2019 #asiantelevisionawards #asiantelevisionawards2019 #31stdec #newyear2020 #2020awards

A post shared by Garima Jain (@officialgarimajain) on

View this post on Instagram

Had an amazing experience hosting the 18th sailor today award show for the merchant navy … thanks a lot for having me . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Outfit : @whatsuplokhandwalastore Stylled by : @archanajain936 Mua : @karishma_seth Assisted by : @sanazkhan14 Hair : deepali Jewellery : @the_jewel_gallery 📸 @arpitagrawal3110: Location : @country_club_andheri Event : #sailortodayawards #18thsailor Event managed by : @munishakhatwani #sailorawards #18thaward #captain #sailor #sailorawards #munishakhatwani #garimajain #merchantnavy #merchantnavylife #merchantnavyofficer #captains #sailors #seashore #officer #emcee #emcees #anchor #awardshowhost #host #femaleanchor #motivationalspeaker #actor #actress #travelblogger #vlogger

A post shared by Garima Jain (@officialgarimajain) on

उन्होंने शो के निर्माताओं के सामने इन चिंताओं को उठाया और उन्होंने गरिमा को समझा. निर्माताओं ने सीरीज की शूटिंग के दौरान गरिमा का काफी सहयोग किया. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि वह उन लोगों के साथ काम करने के लिए तैयार है, जो उनकी चिंताओं और बातों को समझते हैं.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating Sunday the perfect way… great company …. good old songs…. thank you for creating wonderful memories, I am gonna cherish this for a lifetime 😊 Have a blessed Sunday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #garimajain #raahulsarraf #indianwedding #indianweddinginspiration #wedmegood #bigfatindianwedding #indianjewellery #indianbride #vivah #popxoblogger #theweddingbrigade #udaipur #jodhpur #weddingsutra #feminaweddingtimes #voguebrides #wedzo #bridesofinstagram #weddingseason #wedding2019 #wedding2020 #indianweddingbuzz #vivaha #vogueindia #singersofinstagram #singer #actress #influencer #fashionblogger #entrepreneur

A post shared by Garima Jain (@officialgarimajain) on

Happy Birthday Koena Mitra: साकी साकी गर्ल कोएना मित्रा आज मना रहीं अपना 36वां जन्मदिन, देखें उनकी कुछ हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो

Happy Hardy And Heer Trailer Released, Watch Video: हिमेश रेशमिया और सोनिया मान की फिल्म हैप्पी हार्डी एंड हीर का ट्रेलर रिलीज, प्यार, धोखा और दर्द की दिखी झलक

Shikara Movie Trailer Poster: विधु विनोद चोपड़ा की फिल्म शिकारा ट्रेलर रिलीज से पहले पोस्टर में कश्मीरी पंडितों के पलायन का दिखा दर्द

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 