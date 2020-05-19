View this post on Instagram

These are unprecedented times & no country’s system is geared up to deal with a catastrophe of this size & we need every hand on the deck (& washed with soap please)! All of us need to pull up our socks & pitch in to curb the spread of the virus in a war like mode & not just count on the GOI. Not only do we have one of the most densely populated countries where the virus can spread exponentially but as a third world economy we just do not have enough infrastructure or healthcare workers to cope if this happens. We as a people & culture aren’t prone to adhering to instructions or obeying rules either. Let’s agree, we are all a little casual & ‘chalta hai’ in our attitudes. This can all become a deadly combination for losses, in lives & also the economy! Unlike China which has a draconian, authoritarian administration & people used to following instructions, we exist in mostly chaos & that will be our biggest weakness in these times. The PM’s speech was deemed simplistic by many but I believe on point for what we must all do blindly to start with #StayHome . Our other problem is with our privileged of this country. People expecting special treatment, the celebrity toxic culture where netas & leaders flaunt rules to party with Europe returned celebrities who should have been in self-quarantine. Others misbehaving with officials in the airports screaming & shouting if inconvenienced for a check. Complaining about quarantine facilities as if they deserve to be kept in a 5 star hotel, away from the ‘unwashed’ masses. It’s in times of crises that we see people’s true character & I hope we find our best selves, all of us. I personally believe that the GOI has been doing a good job in gearing up & many of their actions indicate that they have been at it for quite some time too. Let’s pitch in & do our bit; work from home as much as possible & practice all the simple do’s & don’t to flatten the curve of the spread. As the expert on such pandemics Dr Laxminarayan said – Good sense & being considerate will go the longest way in the cure. #corona #india #throwback #picture