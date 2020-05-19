बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. फैजल सिद्दीकी जो टिकटॉक स्टार हैं, इन दिनों मुसीबतों में फंसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. दरअसल फैजल पर ये आरोप लगा है कि वो टिकटॉक वीडियो के जरिए एसिड अटैक को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं. हालांकि जैसे ही वीडियो वायरल हुआ, फैजल सिद्दीकी पर एक्शन ले लिया गया. रेखा शर्मा राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष हैं, उन्होने इसकी जानकारी महाराष्ट्र DGP को देते हुए इसके बारे में संज्ञान लेने के लिए भी कह दिया. अब इस पूरे मामलें पर बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा का भी रिएक्शन सामने आया है.

सोना मोहापात्रा की बात करें तो वो हमेशा से ही अपनी बातों को बेबाक तरीके से बोलती हैं, इसके लिए वो अक्सर सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं. इंडस्ट्री का कोई सुपरस्टार हो या फिर मेगास्टार सोना मोहापात्रा किसी के बारे में बोलने से नहीं डरती हैं.  सोना ने एक तरफ फैजल को तो लताड़ लगाई ही है, लेकिन इस पूरे मामलें में उन्होंने सलमान खान पर भी निशाना साधा है. सोना ने ये ट्वीट किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने Tanzila Anis नाम की एक महिला को टैग किया है, साथ ही वीडियो में शादी के आगे और पीछे का कुछ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है.

सोना ने आगे लिखा है कि डीयर तानजिला आप इस तरह के शख्स का बचाव कर रही हैं. हमारी संस्कृति में तो वैसे महिलाओं का अपमान करना आम बाता माना जाता है. सलमान खान की कहानी के साथ हम सब लोग बड़े हुए हैं, एक बार अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के सिर पर उन्होंने सबसे सामने बोतल तोड़ डाली थी. वैसे इन सब के बाद भी उन्हें देश के सबसे बड़े स्टार में गिना जाता है..इन सबको रोकने की जरूरत है.

दरअसल फैजल का जो वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है उसमें वो उसने तूझे छोड़ दिया गाने पर लिप्सिंग करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. उसके बाद लड़ी पर फैजल कुछ लिक्विट फेंकते हैं, जिसके बाद लड़की के चेहरे का रंग बदल जाता है. ऐसे में फैजल पर एसिड अटैक को प्रमोट करने का आरोप लगा है.

