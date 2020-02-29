बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बंगाली फिल्म एक्ट्रेस एना साहा का सेक्सी हॉट वीडियो फोटोशूट सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. एना साहा के इस वीडियो को सिर्फ यू ट्यूब पर ही लाखों की तादाद में उनके फैन्स देख चुके हैं. वीडियो में एना साहा का बोल्ड अंदाज देखकर कोई भी उनकी हॉटनेस का दिवाना हो जाएगा.
बंगाली फिल्म जगत की मोस्ट वॉन्टेड एक्ट्रेस एना साहा अपने फैन्स के दिलों की जान मानी जाती हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर भी वे अपने फैन्स के लिए अपने फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती हैं. सिर्फ इंस्टाग्राम पर ही एना साहा को करीब 10 लाख लोग फॉलो भी करते हैं. एना साहा की हर फोटो और वीडियो को उनके हजारों फैन्स लाइक और शेयर भी करते हैं.
हाल ही में एना साहा ने अपनी एक सेक्सी फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की थी जो काफी वायरल भी हुई. उनके इस फोटो को कई फैन्सक्लबों ने भी शेयर किया. फोटो में एना साहा ने एक लाल रंग की ड्रेस पहनकर साइड पोज दे रही हैं. एना साहा ने अपनी इस फोटो पर ‘I like my coffee how I like myself: Dark, bitter , and too hot for you! ..’ कैप्शन लिखा है.
करियर की बात करें तो एना साहा सिर्फ फिल्मों में ही नहीं बल्कि कई बांग्ला टेलीविजन सीरियलों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. एना के इन सीरियलों को भी दर्शकों ने काफी पंसद किया. पर्सनल जिंदगी की बात करें तो बचपन से ही एना साहा को एक्टिंग करने का शौक है. साथ ही वे अपनी फिटनेस और फिगर को मेंटेन करने के लिए काफी महनत करती हैं और हॉट फिगर का पूरा धयान रखती हैं.
View this post on Instagram
I like my coffee how I like myself : Dark, bitter , and too hot for you! . . . . . . #shot #photography #photo #photooftheday #nature #love #photographer #instagram #picoftheday #like #instagood #follow #pic #travel #picture #canon #portrait #art #shots #photoshoot #music #ig #naturephotography #shooting #amazing #life #fashion #model #beautiful #bhfyp
View this post on Instagram
Wow this is just amazing 😍 . . . . . #mountain #nature #mountains #landscape #gantok #cold #hiking #photography #winter #adventure #socool #naturephotography #sky #ig #a #love #photooftheday #ski #outdoor #landscapephotography #picoftheday #sunset #travelphotography #outdoors #instagood #naturelovers #climbing #italy #monta #bhfyp
View this post on Instagram
Hands up for colours!!! . . . . . . #colourpop #color #colorful #bereal #behappy #happy #real #love #pop #popular #follow #like #love #instagram #trending #instagood #viral #explorepage #photography #music #picoftheday #explore #famous #tiktok #likeforlikes #followme #photooftheday #saree #funk
View this post on Instagram
Good afternoon!❤️ . . . . . #diwali #happydiwali #india #festival #diwaligifts #love #fashion #diwalidecorations #deepavali #festiveseason #diwalidecor #celebration #mumbai #instagram #dhanteras #festive #indian #photography #festivaloflights #k #diwaliparty #diwalivibes #delhi #diwalispecial #happy #like #indianfestival #diwalioutfit #lights #bhfyp
