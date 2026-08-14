Home > मनोरंजन > Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार

Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार

Awarapan 2 Review | Awarapan 2 First Review | Awarapan 2 X Review | Awarapan 2 IMDB Rating: अभिनेता इमरान हाशमी की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'आवारापन 2' आज यानी 14 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है. इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आने लगी हैं.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Last Updated: August 14, 2026 1:14:02 PM IST

'आवारापन 2' मूवी रिव्यू
'आवारापन 2' मूवी रिव्यू


Awarapan 2 Review | Awarapan 2 First Review | Awarapan 2 X Review | Awarapan 2 IMDB Rating: साल 2007 में फिल्म ‘आवारापन’ रिलीज हुई थी. अब 19 साल बाद इमरान हाशमी की इस फिल्म का सीक्वल ‘आवारापन 2’ रिलीज हो चुका है. इस फिल्म का इंतजार दर्शकों को बड़ी बेसब्री से था. आखिरकार यह फिल्म आज 14 अगस्त को रिलीज हो चुकी है. इमरान हाशमी की ‘आवारापन 2’ देखने के बाद दर्शक एक्स पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. चलिए जानते हैं उन्होंने क्या कहा. 

क्या बोल रहे दर्शक?

इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ‘आवारापन 2’ देखने के बाद दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आने लगी हैं. एक यूजर ने बोला कि ये फिल्म वाकई शानदार, जितना ट्रेलर में देखा था उससे भी ज्यादा. वहीं दूसरे ने बोला कि यह फिल्म तबाही मचा सकती है. वहीं, कुछ ने कहा कि यह एवरेज फिल्म है. 

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फिल्म के बारे में

इस फ़िल्म के डायरेक्टर नितिन कक्कड़ हैं और इसे बिलाल सिद्दीकी ने लिखा है. इसके साउंडट्रैक में मिथुन, जीत गांगुली, अमाल मलिक और अखिल सचदेवा का संगीत है. फिल्म में इमरान हाशमी के अलावा दिशा पाटनी भी नजर आ रही हैं. 

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Batwara 1947 Review: पैसा वसूल भाई… सनी देओल की ‘बंटवारा 1947’ देख उत्साहित हुए फैंस, शबाना आजमी ने खींचा ध्यान

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Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार

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Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार
Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार
Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार
Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार