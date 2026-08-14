Awarapan 2 Review: अक्खा बॉलीवुड एक तरफ और इमरान हाशमी एक तरफ.. ‘आवारापन 2’ देख दीवाने हुए दर्शक, बोले- शानदार

Awarapan 2 Review | Awarapan 2 First Review | Awarapan 2 X Review | Awarapan 2 IMDB Rating: साल 2007 में फिल्म ‘आवारापन’ रिलीज हुई थी. अब 19 साल बाद इमरान हाशमी की इस फिल्म का सीक्वल ‘आवारापन 2’ रिलीज हो चुका है. इस फिल्म का इंतजार दर्शकों को बड़ी बेसब्री से था. आखिरकार यह फिल्म आज 14 अगस्त को रिलीज हो चुकी है. इमरान हाशमी की ‘आवारापन 2’ देखने के बाद दर्शक एक्स पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. चलिए जानते हैं उन्होंने क्या कहा.

क्या बोल रहे दर्शक?

इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ‘आवारापन 2’ देखने के बाद दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आने लगी हैं. एक यूजर ने बोला कि ये फिल्म वाकई शानदार, जितना ट्रेलर में देखा था उससे भी ज्यादा. वहीं दूसरे ने बोला कि यह फिल्म तबाही मचा सकती है. वहीं, कुछ ने कहा कि यह एवरेज फिल्म है.

This is first time in History! 😳🔥#Awarapan2 has already crossed the lifetime collections of #Awarapan in advance bookings! Never in history, a sequel has been able to do that. Also, first time in history, a Flop movie’s sequel is gonna be Super Hit/Blockbuster 💥… pic.twitter.com/sZg1YiTRS9 — Samuel (@MrleoNLleoX) August 14, 2026

AWARAPAN2 REVIEW : ⭐⭐⭐🌟 After watching the trailer, I came with very low expectations but it’s suprised me a lot.

And yes it’s connected with part 1. Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit is enough for me but the way he act is truly deserves an appreciation.… — kachra seth (@AlwaysKachra1) August 14, 2026

Pura bollywood ek taraf aur #EmraanHashmi ek taraf 🔥

Public reactions say it all…. #Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/lecBamJj07 — M@T@T@🤹‍♀️🎀 (@hakuna784) August 14, 2026

There’s a certain pain and emotion in #YehAwarapan that is touching everyone’s heart nd now it’s finally time to experience all these emotions on the big screen❤️#YehAwarapan fever begins ❤️‍🩹#AmaalMallik #YehAwarapan #Awarapan2 https://t.co/pZ9FuWqylv — Queen_Yeh Awarapan 🕊️ (@Yehaaina2) August 14, 2026

One Word Reviews #Awarapan2 Is Big Hit First half is Average@emraanhashmi is doing very solid comeback 💥🔥 @DishPatani looks very beautifull but Story missing here 2nd Half is Good 👍 Every Actors doing good job 👍 music is plus for movie 🔥 Overoll Decent Watch 3.25/5* — MoNi (@gazimonirul1234) August 14, 2026

A Nostalgic Ride with Awarapan 2 💔 Awarapan 2 gets a brilliant ⭐⭐⭐½ review! Emraan Hashmi takes audiences on an emotional nostalgic ride, bringing back the magic and memories of the original. A treat for fans of his intense performances!@emraanhashmi #Awarapan2… pic.twitter.com/UkyhmLXVDo — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) August 14, 2026

#Awarapan2 will recreate this MAGIC ✨ Awarapan 2 is getting POSITIVE WOM from fans, and mostly, it’s PEAK NOSTALGIA. Won’t be surprised if it follows the #Saiyaara route all over the Internet especially Twitter and Instagram.#Awarapan2 opening of ₹18–22 Cr is ENSURED.… pic.twitter.com/IKU8iBNMir — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) August 14, 2026

फिल्म के बारे में

इस फ़िल्म के डायरेक्टर नितिन कक्कड़ हैं और इसे बिलाल सिद्दीकी ने लिखा है. इसके साउंडट्रैक में मिथुन, जीत गांगुली, अमाल मलिक और अखिल सचदेवा का संगीत है. फिल्म में इमरान हाशमी के अलावा दिशा पाटनी भी नजर आ रही हैं.

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