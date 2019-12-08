बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस एली अवराम इन दिनों अपने घुटने की चोट के चलते सुर्खियो में बनी हुई हैं. एली अपने घुटने की चोट का इलाज देसी नुस्खे से कर रही हैं. वहीं इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में एली अवराम रेड कलर के सेक्सी आउटफिट में नजर आ रही हैं उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

वीडियो में अली अवराम के सेक्सी लेग्स देखने को मिल रहा हैं. एली ने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया हुआ हैं. न्यूड मेकअप में भी एली गजब की सेक्सी और बोल्ड लग रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब अली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो, इससे पहले भी कई बार अली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका हैं.

एली अवराम बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं. एली फिल्मों के साथ साथ कई आइटम नंबर कर चुकी है. एली खान बिग बॉस के घर में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं बिग बॉस के घर में एली ने अपने क्यूट लुक से लाखों फैंस का दिल जीता था. वहीं सलमान खान को एली काफी पसंद थी अक्सर वह वीकेंड के वार में एली की क्यूटनेस की काफी तारीफ करते थे. एली सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं.

एली अवराम का इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ है. एली अवराम अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर सेक्सी डांस की वीडियो की फोटो शेयर कर चुकी हैं. एली के फैंस उनके सेक्सी डांस और बोल्ड लुक को काफी पसंद करते हैं. एली अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अपनी क्यूटनेस से लाखों फैंस का दिल घायल करती रहती है.

View this post on Instagram

#elliavrram snapped

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#elliavrram snapped

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

https://youtu.be/Knnk0Dz2ecM

Jannat Zubair Sexy Photo Video:बिना मिस किए देखें टीवी और टिक टॉक स्टार जन्नत जुबैर की सेक्सी फोटो-वीडियो, हॉटनेस और बोल्डनेस का फुल पैकेज है जानू

Avneet Kaur Hot Photo Video: अवनीत कौर का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल, देखें जबरदस्त डांस मूव्स

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 