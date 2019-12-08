बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस एली अवराम इन दिनों अपने घुटने की चोट के चलते सुर्खियो में बनी हुई हैं. एली अपने घुटने की चोट का इलाज देसी नुस्खे से कर रही हैं. वहीं इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में एली अवराम रेड कलर के सेक्सी आउटफिट में नजर आ रही हैं उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.
वीडियो में अली अवराम के सेक्सी लेग्स देखने को मिल रहा हैं. एली ने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया हुआ हैं. न्यूड मेकअप में भी एली गजब की सेक्सी और बोल्ड लग रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब अली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो, इससे पहले भी कई बार अली का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका हैं.
एली अवराम बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं. एली फिल्मों के साथ साथ कई आइटम नंबर कर चुकी है. एली खान बिग बॉस के घर में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं बिग बॉस के घर में एली ने अपने क्यूट लुक से लाखों फैंस का दिल जीता था. वहीं सलमान खान को एली काफी पसंद थी अक्सर वह वीकेंड के वार में एली की क्यूटनेस की काफी तारीफ करते थे. एली सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं.
View this post on Instagram
😲😲 OMG… Elli AvrRam injures herself badly on her knee while practising!! . #Repost @elliavrram ・・・ INJURED my knee last night at technical rehearsals🤦🏻♀️‼️🤯💥During my years as an artist and actress…I’ve kept injured myself, fallen sick, but still managed to pull myself together and perform/shoot while in tremendous pain. I think it’s important to let you all dreamers out there know, that this is also one part of showbiz (not on purpose, but shhht happens)…therefor the saying ‘The Show must go On’. So a part from my glam glam photos and fun videos….here’s another one, that’s a huge part of my life too. #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly
एली अवराम का इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ है. एली अवराम अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर सेक्सी डांस की वीडियो की फोटो शेयर कर चुकी हैं. एली के फैंस उनके सेक्सी डांस और बोल्ड लुक को काफी पसंद करते हैं. एली अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अपनी क्यूटनेस से लाखों फैंस का दिल घायल करती रहती है.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Haaye Oye, Did you Know⁉️ In the first take I actually slipped as I did the high kick towards @shantanu.maheshwari and I fell right on my bum!!!😅 but luckily I didn’t get injured and we could continue to shoot💃🏻🕺🏻#haayeoye #dance #insights @sonymusicindia @vishalhanda @qaranx @ashley.lobo @thedanceworxmumbai @ashkinglive
View this post on Instagram
