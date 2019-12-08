View this post on Instagram

😲😲 OMG… Elli AvrRam injures herself badly on her knee while practising!! . #Repost @elliavrram ・・・ INJURED my knee last night at technical rehearsals🤦🏻‍♀️‼️🤯💥During my years as an artist and actress…I’ve kept injured myself, fallen sick, but still managed to pull myself together and perform/shoot while in tremendous pain. I think it’s important to let you all dreamers out there know, that this is also one part of showbiz (not on purpose, but shhht happens)…therefor the saying ‘The Show must go On’. So a part from my glam glam photos and fun videos….here’s another one, that’s a huge part of my life too. #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly