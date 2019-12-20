बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. यामाहा फेसिनो मिस दिवा 2017 के फाइनलिस्ट एकता जग्गी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. साथ ही एकता जग्गी अपनी सेक्सी और खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल लुक और साड़ी में भी अपनी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स देखने को मिलते हैं. एकता जग्गी साल 2017 में यामाहा फेसिनो मिस दिवा की फाइनलिस्ट भी रह चुकी हैं. इसके साथ ही एकता जग्गी साल 2018 में एक पंजाबी सॉन्ग जख्मी में भी बतौर एक्ट्रेस नजर आ चुकी हैं.
इसे गाने को टी-सीरीज द्वारा रिलीज किया गया है. साथ ही इस गाने को रोबी सिंह ने डायरेक्ट किया है. गाने को काफी पसंद भी किया गया था. पिछले साल आए इस गाने को अब तक यूट्यूब पर 18 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. फिलहाल एकता जग्गी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी हॉटनेस और बोल्डनेस को लेकर काफी छाई हुई हैं. एकता जग्गी का जन्म दिल्ली में हुआ था. एकता जग्गी ने अपनी शुरूआती पढ़ाई भी दिल्ली से की है. उनके स्कूल का नाम नई दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल था. इसके अलावा एकता जग्गी ने अपनी आगे की पढ़ाई दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से की है. एकता जग्गी को बचपन से स्पोर्ट्स में भी काफी रुची रही है.
बताया जाता है कि एकता जग्गी को फुटबाल खेलना काफी पसंद है. इसके अलावा एकता जग्गी को चिंग, पेंटिंग, ट्रेवलिंग, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स का भी काफी शौक हैं. बता दें कि एकता जग्गी के इंस्टग्राम पर करीब 40 हजार फॉलोअर हैं. इसके अलावा एकता का फेसबुक पर भी अकाउंट है.
