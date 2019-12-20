बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. यामाहा फेसिनो मिस दिवा 2017 के फाइनलिस्ट एकता जग्गी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. साथ ही एकता जग्गी अपनी सेक्सी और खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल लुक और साड़ी में भी अपनी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटोज पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स देखने को मिलते हैं. एकता जग्गी साल 2017 में यामाहा फेसिनो मिस दिवा की फाइनलिस्ट भी रह चुकी हैं. इसके साथ ही एकता जग्गी साल 2018 में एक पंजाबी सॉन्ग जख्मी में भी बतौर एक्ट्रेस नजर आ चुकी हैं.

इसे गाने को टी-सीरीज द्वारा रिलीज किया गया है. साथ ही इस गाने को रोबी सिंह ने डायरेक्ट किया है. गाने को काफी पसंद भी किया गया था. पिछले साल आए इस गाने को अब तक यूट्यूब पर 18 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. फिलहाल एकता जग्गी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी हॉटनेस और बोल्डनेस को लेकर काफी छाई हुई हैं. एकता जग्गी का जन्म दिल्ली में हुआ था. एकता जग्गी ने अपनी शुरूआती पढ़ाई भी दिल्ली से की है. उनके स्कूल का नाम नई दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल था. इसके अलावा एकता जग्गी ने अपनी आगे की पढ़ाई दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से की है. एकता जग्गी को बचपन से स्पोर्ट्स में भी काफी रुची रही है.

बताया जाता है कि एकता जग्गी को फुटबाल खेलना काफी पसंद है. इसके अलावा एकता जग्गी को चिंग, पेंटिंग, ट्रेवलिंग, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स का भी काफी शौक हैं. बता दें कि एकता जग्गी के इंस्टग्राम पर करीब 40 हजार फॉलोअर हैं. इसके अलावा एकता का फेसबुक पर भी अकाउंट है.

Also Read…

Ekta Jaggi Profile Photos: मिस दिवा 2017 फाइनलिस्ट एकता जग्गी के वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर मचा रहे तहलका, देखें उनके बेहद हॉट 50 फोटो

View this post on Instagram

#goadiaries #destinationwedding #goodtimes

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#missdiva2017 #episode1 #beyourownhero

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday cutie!! 🐶🎂 @shelly_kataria

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#loveofmylife🐶

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

@missindiaorg @yamahafascino @badboyshah @spatikas

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Film Together: दबंग 3 प्रोड्यूसर निखिल आडवाणी का खुलासा, संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म में साथ आने वाले थे नजर सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान

Ekta Jaggi Sexy Photos: मिस दीवा फाइनलिस्ट रहीं मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस एकता जग्गी की हॉटनेस है कमाल, देखें 50 सेक्सी फोटो

Tabu New Sexy Video: तब्बू का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल, देखिए बोल्ड अवतार

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 