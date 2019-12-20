View this post on Instagram

When you choose the path of spiritual way of living… petty issues such as ego , heartbreak rejection, failure doesn’t bother you. You just trust in the divine source and keep going. You know you’d get by anything and everything. It broadens your perspective in life, you see even failures as a stepping stone. You learn to zoom in and out of your perspective and that simplifies all your questions. You look forward to the future and reminisce the past, but you know the only thing real is the now; and you live it to the fullest with gratitude filled in your heart. #beginner #spiritual #travel #live #love #laugh #trusttheprocess