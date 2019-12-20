बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस एकता जग्गी अपनी सेक्सी और हॉट अदाओं के लिए हमेशा ही चर्चा में बनी रहती है. एकता का सेक्सी लुक हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाया रहता है. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह अक्सर अपने फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. एक्ता इतनी खूबसूरत है कि वह कई एक्ट्रेस को खूसूरती और सेक्सी फिगर के मामले में मात देती है. एकता जग्गी 26 साल की है. दो साल पहले वह 2017 में मिस दीवा की फाइनलिस्ट रहीं. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत मॉडलिंग से की.
इसके बाद वह 2018 में एकता पंजाबी सॉन्ग जख्मी में नजर आई. गाने को गाया है जश्न सिंह ने और इसके लिरिक्स लिखे हैं राज ककरा ने. वहीं इसे म्यूजिक दिया है गोल्ड बॉय ने. टी-सीराज म्यूजिक द्वारा गाने को यूट्यूब पर रिलीज किया गया. जख्मी सॉन्ग को सभी ने खूब पसंद किया और यूट्यूब पर इसे काफी व्यूज मिले. एकता ने शुरुआती पढ़ाई मुंबई से की.लेकिन आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए दिल्ली आ गई. दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल के बाद एकता ने दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिया लिया. पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद एकता ने मॉडलिंग करने लगी और साथ ही उन्होंने कुछ म्यूजिक वीडियो में भी काम किया. मॉडलिंग और एक्टिंग के साथ ही एकता को पेंटिंग करना, स्केचिंग, फुटबॉल खेलना, घूमना जैसी चीजें काफी पसंद हैं.
एकता जग्गी ने भले ही अब तक किसी फिल्म में काम नहीं किया हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह काफी पॉपुलर हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. फैंस भी उनके फोटो वीडियो को काफी पसंद करते हैं और इसलिए उन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलो करते हैं. बता दें कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें लाखों फैंस फॉलो करते हैं.
देखिए एकता जग्गी की 50 सेक्सी फोटोज-
When you choose the path of spiritual way of living… petty issues such as ego , heartbreak rejection, failure doesn’t bother you. You just trust in the divine source and keep going. You know you’d get by anything and everything. It broadens your perspective in life, you see even failures as a stepping stone. You learn to zoom in and out of your perspective and that simplifies all your questions. You look forward to the future and reminisce the past, but you know the only thing real is the now; and you live it to the fullest with gratitude filled in your heart. #beginner #spiritual #travel #live #love #laugh #trusttheprocess
Hitting rock bottom can be a blessing in disguise, our very own downfall can propell us to new hieghts of self expression and self acceptance. #thoughtoftheday #iwritesometimes #thoughtsoutloud #wisdom #introspect #retrospect #live #love #learn #rise #happy #photooftheday #throwbackthursday #throwback Clicked by @dipeshpatel_photography
#Repost @rajeshgopinath_clicks with @get_repost ・・・ See her soul through her eyes, it so deep and mysterious… . . In focus : @ektajaggiofficial . . #rajeshgopinath #rajeshgopinathphotography #commercialphotographer #editorialphotographer #photovogue #mumbaiportraits #mumbaiphotographer #fineartphotographer #retoucher #mumbaishoot #portraitphotography #monochrome #blackandwhite #tattoo #wristtattoo #mandalatattoo #fashion #model #beauty #makeup #photography #fashionphotography
#themachan #vacaymode #neverhadbeforeexperience #treehouse #finedineinthemiddleofajungle #naturesmusic #birdschirping #thecalm #beautifulview #bonfire #goodfood #candlelightdinner #hammock #nonetwork #perfectgetaway P.S. if you see a snake casually crossing the road don’t freakout, you’d miss taking pics..;)
