बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई.  एक्ट्रेस एकता जग्गी अपनी सेक्सी और हॉट अदाओं के लिए हमेशा ही चर्चा में  बनी रहती है. एकता का सेक्सी लुक हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाया रहता है. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह अक्सर अपने फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. एक्ता इतनी खूबसूरत है कि वह कई एक्ट्रेस को खूसूरती और सेक्सी फिगर के मामले में मात देती है. एकता जग्गी 26 साल की है. दो साल पहले वह 2017 में  मिस दीवा की फाइनलिस्ट रहीं. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत मॉडलिंग से की.

इसके बाद वह 2018 में एकता पंजाबी सॉन्ग जख्मी में नजर आई. गाने को गाया है जश्न सिंह ने और इसके लिरिक्स लिखे हैं राज ककरा ने. वहीं इसे म्यूजिक दिया है गोल्ड बॉय ने. टी-सीराज म्यूजिक द्वारा गाने को यूट्यूब पर रिलीज किया गया. जख्मी सॉन्ग को सभी ने खूब पसंद किया और यूट्यूब पर इसे काफी व्यूज मिले. एकता ने शुरुआती पढ़ाई मुंबई से की.लेकिन आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए दिल्ली आ गई. दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल के बाद एकता ने दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिया लिया. पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद एकता ने मॉडलिंग करने लगी और साथ ही उन्होंने कुछ म्यूजिक वीडियो में भी काम किया. मॉडलिंग और एक्टिंग के साथ ही एकता को पेंटिंग करना, स्केचिंग, फुटबॉल खेलना, घूमना जैसी चीजें काफी पसंद हैं.

एकता जग्गी ने भले ही अब तक किसी फिल्म में  काम नहीं किया हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह काफी पॉपुलर हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर वह हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है. फैंस भी उनके फोटो वीडियो को काफी पसंद करते हैं और इसलिए उन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलो करते हैं. बता दें कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें लाखों फैंस फॉलो करते हैं.

देखिए एकता जग्गी की 50 सेक्सी फोटोज-

View this post on Instagram

💜

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#thankyounext

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#goadiaries #destinationwedding #goodtimes

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#throwback #shoot #ethnic ❤

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#missdiva2017 #episode1 #beyourownhero

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#aboutlastnight #missdiva2017 #unveiling

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

Also Read:

Aradhana Nayar Profile Photos: मिस इंडिया फाइनलिस्ट रहीं आराधना नायर के बारे में जानें खास बातें, देखें 50 खूबसूरत फोटो-वीडियो

Aradhana Nayar Traditional Saree Photos Video: देखें TV एंकर और मॉडल अराधना नायर खूबसूरत, ट्रेडिशनल साड़ी लुक फोटो और वीडियो

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 