बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Ekta Jaggi Profile Photos: एकता जग्गी भारत में आज मॉडलिंग और एक्टिंग की दुनिया में बेहद हॉट ग्लैमरस नाम है. एकता जग्गी मिस दिवा 2017 प्रतियोगिता की फाइनलिस्ट रह चुकी हैं. एकता जग्गी ने बेहद ही कम समय में मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में बड़ा नाम कमा लिया है. मॉडलिंग के अलावा एकता जग्गी कई सारे पंजाबी गानों में भी अभिनय कर चुकी हैं. साल 2018 में आया पंजाबी गाना ‘जख्मी’ काफी हिट साबित हुआ था.

पिछले साल आए इस गाने को अब तक यूट्यूब पर 18 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. एकता जग्गी कई सारे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म्स पर एक्टिव रहती हैं. एकता जग्गी के इंस्टग्राम पर करीब 40 हजार फॉलोअर हैं. इसके अलावा एकता का फेसबुक पर भी अकाउंट है. एकता जग्गी इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो और वीडियो अपने फैंस के लिए शेयर करती रहती हैं. एकता जग्गी की पर्सनेलिटी काफी एट्रेक्टिव है.

एकता जग्गी का जन्म दिल्ली में हुआ है और उनकी उम्र अभी 26 साल है. एकता जग्गी की लंबाई करीब 5 फुट 10 इंच है. जानकारी के मुताबिक एकता जग्गी की शुरुआती पढ़ाई नई दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल से हुई है. आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए एकता जग्गी ने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी का रुख किया. एकता जग्गी को स्पोर्ट्स में काफी रुची है और उन्हें फुटबाल खेलना बहुत पसंद है. इसके अलावा स्केचिंग, पेंटिंग, ट्रेवलिंग, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स करना भी एकता जग्गी को अच्छा लगता है.

View this post on Instagram

#goadiaries #destinationwedding #goodtimes

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#finale #misdiva2017 #warriorprincess 👑

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#throwback #shoot #ethnic ❤

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

एकता जग्गी का फुटबॉल के प्रति प्रेम उनकी सोशल मीडिय पर अपलोड की गई तस्वीरों में भी दिखाई देता है.

View this post on Instagram

#missdiva2017 #episode1 #beyourownhero

A post shared by Ekta Jaggi Model/Actor (@ektajaggiofficial) on

