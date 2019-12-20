बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Ekta Jaggi Profile Photos: एकता जग्गी भारत में आज मॉडलिंग और एक्टिंग की दुनिया में बेहद हॉट ग्लैमरस नाम है. एकता जग्गी मिस दिवा 2017 प्रतियोगिता की फाइनलिस्ट रह चुकी हैं. एकता जग्गी ने बेहद ही कम समय में मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में बड़ा नाम कमा लिया है. मॉडलिंग के अलावा एकता जग्गी कई सारे पंजाबी गानों में भी अभिनय कर चुकी हैं. साल 2018 में आया पंजाबी गाना ‘जख्मी’ काफी हिट साबित हुआ था.
पिछले साल आए इस गाने को अब तक यूट्यूब पर 18 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. एकता जग्गी कई सारे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म्स पर एक्टिव रहती हैं. एकता जग्गी के इंस्टग्राम पर करीब 40 हजार फॉलोअर हैं. इसके अलावा एकता का फेसबुक पर भी अकाउंट है. एकता जग्गी इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो और वीडियो अपने फैंस के लिए शेयर करती रहती हैं. एकता जग्गी की पर्सनेलिटी काफी एट्रेक्टिव है.
एकता जग्गी का जन्म दिल्ली में हुआ है और उनकी उम्र अभी 26 साल है. एकता जग्गी की लंबाई करीब 5 फुट 10 इंच है. जानकारी के मुताबिक एकता जग्गी की शुरुआती पढ़ाई नई दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल से हुई है. आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए एकता जग्गी ने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी का रुख किया. एकता जग्गी को स्पोर्ट्स में काफी रुची है और उन्हें फुटबाल खेलना बहुत पसंद है. इसके अलावा स्केचिंग, पेंटिंग, ट्रेवलिंग, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स करना भी एकता जग्गी को अच्छा लगता है.
View this post on Instagram
Hitting rock bottom can be a blessing in disguise, our very own downfall can propell us to new hieghts of self expression and self acceptance. #thoughtoftheday #iwritesometimes #thoughtsoutloud #wisdom #introspect #retrospect #live #love #learn #rise #happy #photooftheday #throwbackthursday #throwback Clicked by @dipeshpatel_photography
View this post on Instagram
When you choose the path of spiritual way of living… petty issues such as ego , heartbreak rejection, failure doesn’t bother you. You just trust in the divine source and keep going. You know you’d get by anything and everything. It broadens your perspective in life, you see even failures as a stepping stone. You learn to zoom in and out of your perspective and that simplifies all your questions. You look forward to the future and reminisce the past, but you know the only thing real is the now; and you live it to the fullest with gratitude filled in your heart. #beginner #spiritual #travel #live #love #laugh #trusttheprocess
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes i look back, only to give myself a good laugh at you! @dejavudxb #cruising #blogger #hotnspicy #livingmybestlife #travel #traveling #vacation #instatravel #instagood #photooftheday #fun #travelling #instatraveling #mytravelgram #travel #traveling #vacation #visiting #nature #sky #sun #summer #pretty #sunset #sunrise #clouds #beauty
View this post on Instagram
#themachan #vacaymode #neverhadbeforeexperience #treehouse #finedineinthemiddleofajungle #naturesmusic #birdschirping #thecalm #beautifulview #bonfire #goodfood #candlelightdinner #hammock #nonetwork #perfectgetaway P.S. if you see a snake casually crossing the road don’t freakout, you’d miss taking pics..;)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @rajeshgopinath_clicks with @get_repost ・・・ See her soul through her eyes, it so deep and mysterious… . . In focus : @ektajaggiofficial . . #rajeshgopinath #rajeshgopinathphotography #commercialphotographer #editorialphotographer #photovogue #mumbaiportraits #mumbaiphotographer #fineartphotographer #retoucher #mumbaishoot #portraitphotography #monochrome #blackandwhite #tattoo #wristtattoo #mandalatattoo #fashion #model #beauty #makeup #photography #fashionphotography
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @makeupbysafasheikh_ with @get_repost ・・・ Pretty in Pink 💓 💘 Make up and hair by @makeupbysafasheikh_ for @ektajaggiofficial @talentfactory_official 📸 – @vivanbhathena_official Tap for details ^ . . . . . . #skingoals #makeupandhairbyme #beauty #naturalmakeup #hairstylist #wakeupandmakeup #pink #prettyinpink #glowup #glow #beauty #instagood #mua #makeupbysafasheikh #love #Makeup #beauty #Photography #potrait #potraitphotography #pink #fashion #models #beautyshots #portraitphotography #india #indiamodels
View this post on Instagram
Beauty is in the eye of beholder and you are the beholder. It is how you see yourself ,is how the world will perceive you as!! #wordsofwisdom #remidertomyself #remindertoyou #salmahayek #monochromephotography #blackandwhite #selflove #shadesofme #notetoself #candidphotography
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @rakeshsidana with @get_repost ・・・ “Glamour doesn’t take a day off” – Iman Launch Campaign for @lickouture Direction and photography @rakeshsidana Camera @santosh_mishra @buntybaba.tv Producer for 16fps Inc. @raunaque.sidana Talent @ektajaggiofficial @srishtirana9 @vaishnavi_andhale MUA @shraddhabachani Hair @hairbyminimahadik #sexy #fashion #hot #model #fashion #beautiful #love #girl #instagood #cute #fashionnova #beauty #sonyalpha #sonyglobal #photography #fitness #classy #indianphotographers #style #photooftheday #bestoffashion #girls #fashion editorial #sex #rakeshsidana #profotoglobal
View this post on Instagram
#goadiaries #sandinmyshoes 💜🌴🐾 Good moments or bad moments, Eventually everything becomes a memory and it is up to us which ones to hold on to!! #mythoughts #mythoughtsoutloud #gypsysoul #travel #beacehes #memories #throwback #thoughtoftheday #cantthinkofanymorehashtags 🥴
View this post on Instagram
#missdiva2017👑#finalist #longcherisheddream #hardworkpaysoff #gratitude @missindiaorg @missdiva2017 @thetiarapageanttrainingstudio @anjali_raut_cocoaberry @jaggianjali @twinklejaggikhurana @bhavukjaggi @ananditaas @khushbookankan @khushbugoel @karishmashandil @rlsy777 @makeupartistrybyastha @vibhoutee_sharma @vinaysir thankyou all for believing in me and supporting me and mentoring me.. i hope to make you all proud!! 😇
एकता जग्गी का फुटबॉल के प्रति प्रेम उनकी सोशल मीडिय पर अपलोड की गई तस्वीरों में भी दिखाई देता है.
