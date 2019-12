View this post on Instagram

Today we're so busy making a living, we forget to live. It's so important to make space for family and find time to bond. Even if it's just having one meal together we should make a conscious effort to do so. Thank you @godrejinterio for giving me the platform to share the importance of #MakeSpaceForFamily. #MakeSpaceForLife. Outfit @kalkifashion @stylingbyvictor #SohailMughal