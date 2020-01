View this post on Instagram

We launched an NGO #Manch @ManchBharat today at @divyankaartacademyindia. Vivek and I are extremely proud to be a part of a platform that will support Art and those who want to learn or impart knowledge. Looking forward to spread love through Art across age, gender and economic stratas. Thankful to those who are the founder members of #Manch- @neelam.tripathi121 @narendranathtripathi30 @vivekdahiya @aakashography @yogeshpatel07 @prince.gaba.18 @priyanka_sameer_tiwari @aishwaryatripathi380