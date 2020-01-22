बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दिशा पटानी अपने बोल्ड और सेक्सी लुक के लिए जानी जाती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर दिशा पटानी का बोल्ड लुक वायरल रहता हैं. एक बार फिर दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में दिशा पटानी सेक्सी रेड कलर की बिकिनी में नजर आ रही हैं. उनका ये सेक्सी वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं.

दिशा पटानी के सेक्सी वीडियो की बात करे तो दिशा पटानी रेड बिकिनी पहनकर बीच किनारे सेक्सी फोटोशूट करवाती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड और हॉट लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो इससे पहले भी कई बार दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका है.

दिशा पटानी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. उनका इंस्टाग्राम उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ हैं. दिशा अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिकिनी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.

दिशा पटानी के रियल लाइफ की बात करें तो दिशा पटानी बागी फिल्म एक्टर टाइगर श्राफ को डेट कर रही हैं. दोनों को अक्सर एक साथ लंच करते हुए देखा जाता है. एक इंटरव्यू में टाइगर ने कहा था कि दिशा उनकी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त है. उनके साथ लंच करना और बातें करना उन्हें पसंद है. वहीं दिशा पटानी इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म मंगम को लेकर काफी बिजी चल रही हैं

