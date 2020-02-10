बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दिशा पटानी इन दिनों फिल्म मंलग को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुई है. दिशा पटानी बी टाउन की सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस की लिस्ट में टॉप नंबर पर आती हैं. अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर दिशा पटानी का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. वहीं एक बार फिर दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में दिशा पटानी वाइट कलर सेक्सी ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं.

स्लिट गाउन में दिशा पटानी गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. उनका ये बोल्ड लुक फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा हैं. वाइट कलर के स्लिट गाउन के साथ न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया हुआ है. न्यूड मेकअप और खुले बालों में दिशा पटानी गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. उनका ये अवतार फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा हैं. दिशा पटानी का ये सेक्सी लुक फिल्म मंलग की स्पेशल स्क्रीनी में देखने को मिला है.

दिशा पटानी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती है. अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनका इंस्टाग्राम उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ है. दिशा पटानी अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिकिनी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनका इंस्टाग्राम उनकी बिकिनी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा है. दिशा के फैंस उनके बोल्ड और हॉट अवतार को देखना पसंद करते है.

दिशा पटानी के करियर की बात करें तो दिशा पटानी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म एम० एस० धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी की से की थी. फिल्म में दिशा पटानी का बहुत छोटा किरदार था लेकिन छोटे किरदार होने के बाद दिशा ने अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग से सबका दिल जीता था. हाल ही में दिशा पटानी सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म भारत में नजर आईं थी.

