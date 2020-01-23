बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बी टाउन की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस दिशा पटानी अपने बोल्ड और हॉट लुक के लिए जानी जाती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर दिशा पटानी का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. एक बार फिर दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. एक बार फिर दिशा पटानी का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में दिशा पटानी गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं.

दिशा पटानी के सेक्सी वीडियो की बात करें तो दिशा पटानी ने रेड कलर की सेक्सी बिकिनी पहनी हुई हैं. रेड कलर की सेक्सी बिकिनी दिशा पटानी गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. रेड कलर की सेक्सी बिकिनी पहनकर दिशा पटानी गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो, इससे पहले भी कई बार दिशा पटानी का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका है.

दिशा पटानी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर दिशा पटानी का बोल्ड और हॉट लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. दिशा पटानी खुद अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. दिशा पटानी अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अपने बोल्ड लुक से फैंस को इंप्रेस करती रहती हैं. दिशा पटानी खुद अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिकिनी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं

दिशा पटानी के करियर की बात करें तो दिशा पटानी ने अपने बॉलीवुड सफर की शुरुआत फिल्म धोनी द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी से की थी. फिल्म में दिशा पटानी की एक्टिंग को काफी पसंद किया गया था. फिल्म में दिशा पटानी की एक्टिंग को काफी पसंद किया गया था. दिशा पटानी आखिरी बार सलमान खान के फिल्म भारत में नजर आईं थी. फिल्म भारत में दिशा और सलमान खान की जोड़ी को काफी पसंद किया गया था.

