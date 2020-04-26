बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस दिया मिर्जा ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म रहना है तेरे दिल में से की थी. पहली ही फिल्म में दिया का ऐसा जादू चला की आज तक कायम है. 2001 से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने के बाद दिया कई फिल्मों में नजर आई. फिल्मों में बेहतरीन एक्टिंग और अपनी हॉटनेस से दिया ने सभी को अपना दीवाना बना लिया. उन्होंने बॉलवीुड की कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया. हाल ही में दिया तापसी पन्नु की फिल्म थप्पड़ में नजर आई थी.
38 साल की दिया आज भी बेहद खूबसूरत हसीन और जवां नजर आती है. फिटनेस से लेकर हॉटनेस के मामले में वह कई एक्ट्रेस को मात देती है.दिया की पॉपुलैरिटी ना सिर्फ फिल्मों में ही देखी जाती है बल्कि वह सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी फेमस हैं. दिया एक्टिंग के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती है. वह अपने इंस्टग्राम अकाउंट पर हमेशा ही अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के बीच चर्चा में बनी रहती है.
एक बार फिर से दिया अपने लेटेस्ट सेक्सी लुक को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है. दरअसल दिया ने अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह सिंपल लुक में भी काफी खूबसूरत लग रही है. उनका ये ग्लैमरस अंदाज फैंस को खूब पंसद आ रहा है और यह जमकर वायरल भी हो रही है. इस फोटो में दिया पीले रंग की सेक्सी ड्रेस में नजर आ रही है. वैसे दिया अक्सर अपने नए और लेटेस्ट अंदाज से इंटरनेट पर छाई रहती है. यूट्यूब पर भी उनके सेक्सी वीडियो खूब देखे जाते हैं.
दिया बता दें कि दिया मिस एशिया पैसिफिक भी रह चुकी हैं. रहना है तेरे दिल से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली दिया दीवानापन, तुमको ना भूल पाएंगे, क्यों हो गया ना, दस, ब्लैकमेल, लगे रहो मुन्ना भाई, प्रतीक्षा, फाइट क्लब, दस कहानियां, हनीमून ट्रैवल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, क्रेजी 4, हम तुम और घोस्ट, संजू और थप्पड़ जैसी कई फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं. हाल ही में दिया वेबसीरीज काफिर में नजर आई थी.
View this post on Instagram
Winning feels good when you know some truly remarkable human beings are behind making it possible. Thank you @theiatekchandaney for making the @Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAward2019 possible for me 💓 Over 17 years of your bringing out the best in me and it feels like we only just got started. Here’s to many more actualisation’s. I love you. Thank you @rockystarofficial and @farahkhanworld for making me feel like a forest nymph. @arizahnnaqvi and @tanyay99 you make a formidable team on hair and make up ☀️🙌🏼
View this post on Instagram
❤️ for #ConsciousTravel by @travelandleisureindia @aindrilamitra #BestOfIndiaAwards. #SDGs #GlobalGoals Outfit by @ritukumarhq @ri_ritukumar Jewellery by @amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia_chauhan Hair by @karanrai001 Make Up by @kiran_chhetri92 Photo by @mayank_khiwal Managed by @jainisha_shah @exceedentertainment.
View this post on Instagram
For the #EarthChamps awards I wore one of @anitadongre’s garment’s which is a part of their limited edition Pichhwai collection and has been hand painted by a master craftsman from Rajasthan. The thought behind this line was to use the heritage art of Pichhwai and amalgamate it with contemporary fashion, thereby creating a new opportunity for the craft and it’s maker. Perusing meaning over material. #SustainableFashion #FlashBackFriday #seekthestorybehindthegarment #ActNow #ClimateAction #SDGs
View this post on Instagram
🌳💧can we draw our consciousness to the fact that we are all connected? What we do to the environment, we do to ourselves. This month @feminaweddingtimes focuses on making our celebrations sustainable. #MakeItGreen Photographer: @rohanshrestha Hair and make-up: @harryrajput64 Outfits and styling: @anitadongre Earrings and Ring : @anitadongrepinkcity Bracelets : @jet_gems Location: @jadegardenbanquets Floral backdrop: @champsfleur
