नई दिल्ली. बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री दिया मिर्जा अपने सेक्सी और हॉट लुक के लिए देशभर में जानी जाती हैं. दिया अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर दिया मिर्जा का बोल्ड लुक वायरल रहता हैं. एक बार फिर दिया मिर्जा का सेक्सी फोटो इंटरनेट पर काफी तेजी से वारयल हो रही है. वायरल फोटो में दिया गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. उनके बोल्ड लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. वायरल फोटो में दिया मिर्जा फोलर ड्रेस में बहुत सेक्सी लग रही हैं.
दिया ने फोलर ड्रेस के साथ ने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया हुआ हैं. न्यूड मेकअप में दिया मिर्जा बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं. दिया तीन अलग-अलग पोज में फोटो पोस्ट की हैं. तीनों फोटो में वह कयामत लग रही हैं. ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब दिया मिर्जा का बोल्ड इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुआ हो, इससे पहले भी कई बार दिया मिर्जा का सेक्सी फोटोज इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका है.
दिया अपने फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सीरियस रहती हैं वह अक्सर वर्कआउट करते हुए फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. दिया सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर अपने अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट के बारे में भी फैंस को जानकारी देती रहती हैं.
दिया ने फिल्म रहना है तेरे दिल में से बॅालीवुड में डेब्यू किया था. यह फिल्म हिट साबित हुई थी. इसके बाद वह दम, दीवानापन, तुमको ना भूल पाएंगे, तुमसा नहीं देखा, ए लव स्टोरी, परिणीता, दस, लगे रहो मुन्नाभाई और सलाम मुंबई जैसी फिल्मों में दिखाई दीं. 2018 में, वह संजय दत्त की पत्नी मान्या दत्त की बायोपिक संजू में दिखाई दीं, जो सबसे अधिक कमाई करने वाली भारतीय फिल्मों में शुमार है.
वह जी-5 के वेब सीरीज काफिर में दिखाई दीं थी. काफिर में उनके प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें दादा साहेब फाल्के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव पुरस्कार 2020 से सम्मानित किया गया.
दिया ने बिजनेस पार्टनर साहिल संघा के साथ 18 अक्टूबर 2014 को दिल्ली के छत्तरपुर में अपने फार्महाउस में शादी कर ली थी. अगस्त 2019 में, मिर्जा ने अलग होने की घोषणा की थी.
View this post on Instagram
This #WorldPeaceDay let’s take a moment to consider our relationship with ourselves and all living beings that we co-inhabit our planet with. Peace is possible when there is balance. A healthy body, mind and environment nurtured by respect, compassion and care. Let’s come together to help each other. Let’s remember that we are all ONE human race 💛🌏 🕊 Covid has been a powerful reminder that all life on Earth is connected. Let’s use the power of this connection to #BuildBackBetter and overcome global challenges #ForPeopleForPlanet. #OneWorldOnePeople #PeaceDay Photo by @abheetgidwani
View this post on Instagram
Women are the epitome of strength and love. We can carry the world on our shoulders, life in our bodies and still soften at a touch or gaze. Outfit courtesy: @lolabysumanb Hair and makeup by: @shraddhamishra8 @snehak_12 Styled by: @theiateckchandaney Photo by: @rafique_sayed
View this post on Instagram
Making yoga and meditation a part of my daily routine has been the best gift i could give my self. It has helped improve awareness of mind and body and made me more attuned with myself. I feel centred, focussed and strong. The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me. Thank you @abhisheksharmayogafitness for helping me deepen my understanding and growth 🙏🏻 ✨ I practice 10 counts of ‘Bhramari Pranaayama’ a breathing technique everyday along with a routine that calms my nervous system. Benefits of Bhramari also known as the humming bee breath: – Calms and quiets the mind – Releases cerebral tension – Stimulates the pineal and pituitary glands, supporting their proper functioning – Soothes the nerves – Relieves stress and anxiety – Dissipates anger #InternationalYogaDay
Sherlyn Chopra Sexy photos Videos : ट्रांसपेरेंट बिकनी में शर्लिन चोपड़ा ने इंटरनेट पर फोटो शेयर कर की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार
Sunny Leone New Sexy Photo Video: सनी लियोन की सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो वायरल, फैंस हुए दीवानेदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,ट्विटर