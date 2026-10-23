Home > मनोरंजन > Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..

Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..

Uttarakhand CM talks to Daler Mehndi: इन दिनों सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी संग हुआ विवाद चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. मनोरंजन जगत के कई सितारे दलेर मेहंदी के सपोर्ट में उतर आए. अब उत्तराखंड के सीएम धामी ने सिंगर दलेर से फोन पर बातचीत की.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 23, 2026 9:14:52 PM IST

कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने दलेर मेहंदी से की बात
कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने दलेर मेहंदी से की बात


उत्तराखंड के टिहरी में दलेर मेहंदी के कॉन्सर्ट को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने सिंगर से फोन पर बात की. यह बातचीत तब हुई, जब मीका सिंह ने बीजेपी विधायक सुबोध उनियाल से शो के दौरान दलेर मेहंदी के साथ हुए कथित अपमानजनक व्यवहार के लिए माफी मांगने की अपील की थी. जानिए मुख्यमंत्री ने क्या कहा. 

सीएम धामी ने क्या कहा?

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने  X पर एक पोस्ट कर कहा कि उन्होंने दलेर मेहंदी का हालचाल पूछा और मेहमानों को भगवान मानने की उत्तराखंड की परंपरा पर ज़ोर दिया.  सीएम ने पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘मशहूर सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी जी से उनका हालचाल जानने के लिए फोन पर बात हुई. इस दौरान हाल ही में हुई घटनाओं पर भी चर्चा हुई.’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘देवभूमि उत्तराखंड ‘अतिथि देवो भव’ की समृद्ध परंपरा को आगे बढ़ाता है. हमारी लोक संस्कृति, गर्मजोशी से मेहमाननवाजी और मेलजोल की भावना देवभूमि की खास पहचान है. कला, संस्कृति और कलाकारों का यहां हमेशा स्वागत और सम्मान किया गया है.’
 
CM ने अपने नोट के आखिर में कहा कि सरकार बातचीत के ज़रिए इस विवाद को पीछे छोड़ना चाहती है. उन्होंने लिखा, ‘हमारी कोशिश है कि इस घटना को पीछे छोड़कर आपसी बातचीत, मेलजोल और पॉजिटिविटी की भावना के साथ आगे बढ़ा जाए.’



मीका सिंह ने सीएम से की थी अपील

मीका सिंह ने सीएम धामी से अपील की थी, जिसमें उन्होंने बीजेपी MLA सुबोध उनियाल से पंजाबी सिंगर की “बेइज़्ज़ती” करने और उनके खिलाफ “झूठे” आरोप लगाने के लिए वीडियो में माफी मांगने को कहा था. हालांकि, सीएम धामी ने अपने पोस्ट में माफी की रिक्वेस्ट पर कोई बात नहीं की और न ही अपने पोस्ट में उनियाल का नाम लिया. 

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Ramayana vs Adipurush: यश के रौद्र रूप और तांडव ने बढ़ाया रामायण का क्रेज, एडवांस बुकिंग में आदिपुरुष को पछाड़ा!

Tags: Daler MehndiDaler Mehndi Concert ControversyDaler Mehndi ControversyUttarakhand CM
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Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..

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Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..
Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..
Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..
Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..
Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..