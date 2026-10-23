Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..

सीएम धामी ने क्या कहा?
प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री @dalermehndi जी से फोन पर वार्ता कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना। इस दौरान विगत दिनों हुए घटनाक्रम के संबंध में भी चर्चा हुई। देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड ‘अतिथि देवो भवः’ की समृद्ध परंपरा का संवाहक है। हमारी लोकसंस्कृति, आत्मीय आतिथ्य और सौहार्द की भावना ही देवभूमि की विशिष्ट पहचान है। यहां कला, संस्कृति और कलाकारों का सदैव स्वागत एवं सम्मान किया जाता रहा है। हमारा प्रयास है कि इस घटनाक्रम को पीछे छोड़कर आपसी संवाद, सौहार्द और सकारात्मकता की भावना के साथ आगे बढ़ा जाए।
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 23, 2026
मीका सिंह ने सीएम से की थी अपील
Good morning! 🙏❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership.
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Ramayana vs Adipurush: यश के रौद्र रूप और तांडव ने बढ़ाया रामायण का क्रेज, एडवांस बुकिंग में आदिपुरुष को पछाड़ा!