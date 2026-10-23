Daler Mehndi Controversy: दलेर मेहंदी कॉन्सर्ट विवाद के बीच उत्तराखंड CM ने सिंगर को लगाया फोन, बोले- अतिथ देवो भव..

उत्तराखंड के टिहरी में दलेर मेहंदी के कॉन्सर्ट को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने सिंगर से फोन पर बात की. यह बातचीत तब हुई, जब मीका सिंह ने बीजेपी विधायक सुबोध उनियाल से शो के दौरान दलेर मेहंदी के साथ हुए कथित अपमानजनक व्यवहार के लिए माफी मांगने की अपील की थी. जानिए मुख्यमंत्री ने क्या कहा.

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने X पर एक पोस्ट कर कहा कि उन्होंने दलेर मेहंदी का हालचाल पूछा और मेहमानों को भगवान मानने की उत्तराखंड की परंपरा पर ज़ोर दिया. सीएम ने पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘मशहूर सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी जी से उनका हालचाल जानने के लिए फोन पर बात हुई. इस दौरान हाल ही में हुई घटनाओं पर भी चर्चा हुई.’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘देवभूमि उत्तराखंड ‘अतिथि देवो भव’ की समृद्ध परंपरा को आगे बढ़ाता है. हमारी लोक संस्कृति, गर्मजोशी से मेहमाननवाजी और मेलजोल की भावना देवभूमि की खास पहचान है. कला, संस्कृति और कलाकारों का यहां हमेशा स्वागत और सम्मान किया गया है.’

CM ने अपने नोट के आखिर में कहा कि सरकार बातचीत के ज़रिए इस विवाद को पीछे छोड़ना चाहती है. उन्होंने लिखा, ‘हमारी कोशिश है कि इस घटना को पीछे छोड़कर आपसी बातचीत, मेलजोल और पॉजिटिविटी की भावना के साथ आगे बढ़ा जाए.’

मीका सिंह ने सीएम धामी से अपील की थी, जिसमें उन्होंने बीजेपी MLA सुबोध उनियाल से पंजाबी सिंगर की “बेइज़्ज़ती” करने और उनके खिलाफ “झूठे” आरोप लगाने के लिए वीडियो में माफी मांगने को कहा था. हालांकि, सीएम धामी ने अपने पोस्ट में माफी की रिक्वेस्ट पर कोई बात नहीं की और न ही अपने पोस्ट में उनियाल का नाम लिया.

Good morning! 🙏❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership.

— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026