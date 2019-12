View this post on Instagram

#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3… Biz jumps across circuits… Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests… Day 4 [Mon] crucial… #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz… #Dabangg3 – despite protests affecting its biz severely – packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.