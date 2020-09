View this post on Instagram

Thank you @timesofindia @amrita_prasad27 @punetimesonline for this wonderful write up on the second anniversary of repealing of section 377. This day is a historic day in the story of our true freedom. Thank you for mentioning the efforts of UNFE. @free.equal @unitednations @unwomen Saree Credit: @mitanghosh Link to article: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/entertainment/hindi/celina-jaitly-haag-on-lgbtqia-communitys-journey-to-attaining-freedom-and-what-needs-to-change-in-order-the-empower-them/videoshow/77990938.cms #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #bollywood #lgbtq🌈 #lgbtrights #freeandequal #unitednations #unwomenindia #377