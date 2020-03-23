बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. कोरोना वायरस की वजह से पूरी दुनिया में अब तक 332,154 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं. वहीं इससे 14 हजार से ज्यदा मौतें हो चुकी है. बात करें भारत की तो यहां अबतक 415 मामले सामने आए है और 9 लोगों की इस खतरनाक वायरस की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है. कोरोना ने पूरे जन जीवन को अस्त व्यस्त कर दिया  है और इसका असर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भी देखने को मिला. सभी फिल्मों की शूटिंग रोक दी गई है और कुछ की रिलीज डेट टाल दी गई है.

बॉलीवुड से लेकर हॉलीवुड तक के सितारे भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ गए. कई सितारे इस वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं, जिनमें जाने माने सितारे शामिल है. भारत में इसकी शुरुआत कनिका कपूर से हुई. वहीं साथ ही हॉलीवुड के भी कई सेलेब्स इस खतरनाक वायरस की चपेट में आ गए है. कोरोना का असर बॉलीवुड से ज्यादा हॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर  देखने को मिला है.

1.कनिका कपूर-  सिंगर कनिका कपूर भी कोविड-19 से संक्रमित है. हाल ही में वह  लंदन से लौटी थीं ,जिसके बाद वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई.  इस समय में वह डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में है और उन्हें आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है. कनिका के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद कई विवाद भी हुए.

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

2.  टॉम हैंक्स और रिटा विल्सन– हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार टॉम हैंक्स और उनकी पत्नी रिटा विल्सन भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए. हैंक्स को खासी और जुकाम हुआ था, जिसके बाद उनमें कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई. हैंक्स से ही उनकी पत्नी भी संक्रमित हो गई. हालांकि दोनों की तबियत अब ठीक है. इसकी जानकारी हैंक्स ने अपने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट के जरिए दी. साथ ही हैंक्स ने लोगों से अपील भी की है कि सभी लॉक डाउन का सम्मान करें. 

3.क्रिस्टोफर हिवजु- गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स के एक्टर क्रिस्टोफर हिवजु भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए. टेस्ट के बाद वो कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए, जिसके बाद उन्होंने खुद को घर में ही आइसोलेट कर लिया. उनमें सर्दी के लक्षण थे.

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

4.इद्रिस एल्बा– ब्रिटेन के जाने माने एक्टर, निर्माता और सिंगर इद्रिस एल्बा को भी कोरोना हो गया. उन्होंने 16 मार्च को एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए फैंस को इसकी जानकारी दी कि वे कोविड 19 के लिए पॉजिटिव पाए गए.

5.डेनियल डी किम- हॉलीवुड एक्टर डेनियल डी किम भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर इसकी जानकारी दी. अपने पोस्ट में डेनियल ने लिखा- मैं आप सभी को बताना चाहता हूं कि मैं COVID-19 के लिए पॉजिटिव पाया गया हूं. यह बीमारी कोरोना वायरस से हुई है.

6.ओल्गा करिलेंको- एक्ट्रेस ओल्गा करिलेंको भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ गईं. उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने की बात बताई है.

7. हार्वी वीन्सटीन– 68 साल के हॉलीवुड प्रड्यूसर हार्वी वीन्सटीन रेप और यौन शोषण के आरोप में 23 साल जेल की सजा काट रहे है. इस दौरान जेल में ही वह टेस्ट के बाद कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए है.पिछले हफ्ते बुधवार को ही हार्वी को न्यू यॉर्क सिटी से बुफालो स्थित जेल में ट्रांसफर किया गया था.

8.डेबी मजर – एक्ट्रेस डेबी मजर की तबियत 15 मार्च को बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद वह भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं है. उन्होंने अपने फैंस को भी सतर्कता बरतने और सुरक्षित रहने की सलाह दी है.

