View this post on Instagram

and then, there were 3… from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life… the brief was simple… ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is… a love story… There has been a lot of love since then ❣️ After all, Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding Light💥 #brahmastra #lovestory