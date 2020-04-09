View this post on Instagram

My turn as a modern day #misshavisham ( Eeeeeeek!! ) This one is my fave @dibzoo you genius!! Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. Outfit: Saree: @sue.mue Accessories; Ring @sangeetaboochra ; Necklace @karleofashion Photography: @gary_dean_taylor Stylist: @dibzoo Creative Direction: @gopalikavirmani Make-Up: @saracapela , Hair: @jrmellocastro PR: @think_ink_communications