बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस और हमेशा ही विवादों में घिरी रहने वाली स्वरा भास्कर आज अपना 32 वाम जन्मदिन मना रही है. हालांकि लॉकडाउन के बीच उन्होंने अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट तो नहीं किया. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ढेरों बधाईयां मिली. स्वरा बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जो हमेशा ही किसी ना किसी कारण सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं. फिर चाहे फिल्मों में बोल्ड सीन को लेकर हो या सोशल मीडिया पर किसी विवादित पोस्ट को लेकर.
स्वरा फिल्मों में बेहतरीन एक्टिंग के साथ ही अपने ग्लैमर्स अंदाज और ड्रेसिंग स्टाइल के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फोटो वीडियो हमेशा वायरल होती रहती है, जिसमें उनका ट्रैडीशनल से लेकर वेस्टर्न वियर लुक देखने को मिलता है. इससे पता चलता है कि आउटफिट के मामले में उनका सेलेक्शन कितना पर्फेक्ट हैं. उनके इसी ड्रेसिंग सेंस के कई लोग दीवाने हैं और इससे इंस्पायर्ड होकर लड़किया इसे फॉलो भी करती हैं.
स्वरा के बोल्ड सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पसंद किया जाता है. वह खुद भी अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती रहती है.इंस्टाग्राम पर स्वरा को लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. स्वरा ट्विटर पर भी काफी एक्टिव है, जहां वह सामाजिक मुद्दों पर खुलकर अपनी राय रखती हैं. हालांकि इसे लेकर कई बार वह ट्रोल भी हो चुकीं हैं.
स्वरा ने बॉलीवुड की कई बेहतरीन फिल्में की हैं, जिनमें अनारकली ऑफ आरा , तनु वेड्स मनु रिटर्न्स, वीरे दी वेडिंग जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं. जल्द ही दिव्या दत्ता के साथ फिल्म शीर खूरमा में नजर आएगी, जो समलैंगिग मुद्दे पर बनी है. स्वरा हमेशा ही फिल्मों में अपने अलग और बेहतरीन रोल के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं. अपने फिल्मी करियर के दौरान स्वरा ने लगभग सभी तरह के रोल को स्वीरा है. फिल्म वीरे दी वेडिंग में उनका रोल काफी चर्चा और विवादों में रहा. जिसमें उनके एक सीन पर खूब बवाल मचा था.
View this post on Instagram
My turn as a modern day #misshavisham ( Eeeeeeek!! ) This one is my fave @dibzoo you genius!! Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. Outfit: Saree: @sue.mue Accessories; Ring @sangeetaboochra ; Necklace @karleofashion Photography: @gary_dean_taylor Stylist: @dibzoo Creative Direction: @gopalikavirmani Make-Up: @saracapela , Hair: @jrmellocastro PR: @think_ink_communications
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @fhmindia (@get_repost) ・・・ "I feel that I have led a very selfish life. Maybe as celebrities, we have to, as that is the structure of our job. I wish to change that."~ @reallyswara Photography by @thehouseofpixels Makeup by @saracapela Hair by @hot.hair.balloon Styling by Aakanksha Jain, assisted by @mitalig_ PR agency – @raindropalterego FHM January on stands now! Grab your copy. Head to bit.ly/FHMCG1 for our conversation with the phenomenal performer. #FHMIndia #FHMJanuary #FHMGirls #FHMCoverGirl #Swarabhasker #Swara #SwaraBhaskerfans #SakshiSoni #FHMCover #Sizzling #Glam #Beauty #Coverstory #Covershoot #Coverstar
View this post on Instagram
All set for the #timeseducationawards2019 #bangalore in Outfit: @arokaofficial Earrings: @risnjewels Rings: @varnikaaroraofficial Styled by: @shreejarajgopal Make up: @makeupartistrybynashra Hair: @pankhuryrastogy Conversation, opinion & food: @sanjeevinisingh #teamslay #events #fashion
View this post on Instagram
“Dikhaayi diye yun..” Outfit: @avvantikaasparwani Eaarings & maangtika: @minerali_store Ring: @purabpaschim Saved and styled by: @dibzoo Make up: @snehajrathi @beautybysnehajrathi Hair: @stylistsony Pics: @rishabhkphotography These guys are just 😍😍😎😎 Thank you’ll for making me a swan! 🦢 #slayteam
View this post on Instagram
Celebration ready for Devansh & Nandini’s wedding reception in Outfit: @raw_mango Necklace: @anmoljewellers Mangtika: @gbtbetrue Flower ring: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @dibzoo Make up: @devikajodhani Hair: @stylistsony Pics: @rishabhkphotography #barjatyafamily #rajshriproductions
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @verveindia (@get_repost) ・・・ The sensuous Swara Bhaskar @reallyswara was a natural on our #DecemberIssue #coverstory set. Although admitting to being vain as a child, our #covergirl confessed to barely peeping into a mirror nowadays. Grab your copy to read the full interview! ______ Styling: @divyakdsouza Make-up: @saracapela Hair: @hot.hair.balloon Photograph: Tarun Vishwa ______ #VerveIndia #SwaraBhaskar #AnniversaryIssue
View this post on Instagram
Reclaiming saffron 🙂 For @sonamkapoor & #IshaAmbani hosted ‘The Gyaan Project’ launch in Outfit: @rheapillairastogi Rings: @curiocottagejewelry earrings: @varnikaaroraofficial Styled by : @shreejarajgopal Make up: @saracapela Hair: @jrmellocastro Pics: @rishabhkphotography
