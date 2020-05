View this post on Instagram

Strong Women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who’s been through the storm and survived👏🏼We are all warriors 🙏 Here’s to all strong women… May we know them… May we be them… May we raise them 🙏 Happy International Women’s Day ❤️#iwd2020 #EachforEqual