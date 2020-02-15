मुंबई.टेलीविजन का सबसे पॉपुलर शो बिग बॉस जिसने टीआरपी के मामले में सभी को पीछे छोड़ दिया. आज रात बिग बॉस 13 का ग्रैंड फिनाले होगा. टॉप चार फाइनलिस्ट के साथ साथ दर्शकों की भी धड़कनें तेज हैं यह जानने के लिए कि आखिरकार इस सीजन का विजेता कौन है. लेकिन इस बीच आरती सिंह के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर है कि वह ग्रैंड फिनाले से बाहर हो गई है.
दरअसल बिग बॉस 13 के विजेता का चुनाव वोटिंग पोल द्वारा किया जा रहा था, जिसमें आऱती सिंह को कम वोट मिले. अब तक मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कम वोट मिलने के कारण आऱती सिंह को बिग बॉस के घर से बेघर कर दिया गया है. आरती से पहले पासर छाबड़ा भी शो से बाहर हो चुके हैं. अब आज रात सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, असीम रियाज, शहनाज कौर गिल और रश्मि देसाई में से कोई एक बिग बॉस 13 का विनर होगा.
बीती रात आरती सिंह को बिग बॉस ने 13 वें सीजन में उनके सफर को दिखाया. स्क्रीन में अपने खुशनुमा सफर को देख आरती बेहद इमोशनल हो गई थी. बिग बॉस में आरती का सफर काफी दिलचस्प रहा. खास बात यह है कि वह टॉप 5 में भी अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रही. यहां आकर आरती ने कृष्णा की बहन और गोविंदा की भांजी के इतर अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई. हालांकि बिग बॉस के शो के दौरान आरती पर कई आरोप भी लगे. लेकिन इसके बावजूद वह जमकर खेली.
View this post on Instagram
Arti has had a whirlwind of a Bigg Boss journey with a zillions ups and downs! From initially being labeled as confused and underconfident to eventually being called the underdog of the house and one of the most dignified contestants by none other than host Salman Khan, Arti has really proved to us all that her journey has been quite an amazingly eventful one! #Unfiltered we can say, as she has truly showcased her real & genuiene self throughout! It has been overwhelming and a proud feeling to watch her make it to the finale of the show, and now we all need to collectively ensure that we need to save her, and that votes are the only thing that will count! So #ArtiKiArmy take out your phones, tablets, laptops and vote for Arti as much as possible! . To vote log on to voot.com or myjioapp. Voting lines are open till tonite 11:30pm(IST). . . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh #Unfiltered #Journey #Independent #UnfilteredArtiSingh #RealAndBeautiful #AlwaysReal
अब सभी को आज रात का इतंजार है जब सिंतबर 2019 में शुरू हुए बिग बॉस 13 के शो समाप्त हो जाएगा औऱ इस सीजन को उसका विनर मिल जाएगा. तो अपने पंसदीदा कंटेस्टेंट को जमकर वोट कीजिए और आज रात कलर्स टीवी पर बिग बॉस का ग्रैंड फिनाले जरूर देखिए.
View this post on Instagram
#ArtiKiArmy thank you so much for always being with us through all the bad and good times. You all have been very important in Arti’s #TheUnfilteredJourney..! And your love and support is what has taken our girl ahead in the game💜🙏 . So stay tuned to @colorstv to watch our girl’s journey video. . Outfit Credits: Styled by #teamhemu @afsana_105 @n_e_h_a_a_j_a_i_n Outfit courtesy- @studio.mikukumar Earring courtesy -@bellofox @kairi.in . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh
View this post on Instagram
#ArtiKiArmy we’ve got Arti’s back come what may. Keep supporting and voting for her, for she can feel our love even while she is inside the house ♥️ . Styled by #teamhemu @afsana_105 @triptii_singhh @n_e_h_a_a_j_a_i_n Nightwear @Houseofdreams.in . . . #UnfilteredArti #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh
View this post on Instagram
The only contestant in the house who can carry off Indian outfits so well. She knows how to make a simple ghagra look super stylish and elegant…! And she can definitely make this Banarasi Ghagra with semi-precious stone studded jewellery totally stand out, Can't she? #ArtiKiArmy do you like our Arti in her #DesiGirl attire!? Let us know in the comment section below. . Credits: Styled by #teamhemu @afsana_105 @triptii_singhh Blouse- @justblouses_official Earing @gehnabysisters Ring- @hetalshahofficial Neckpiece- @adan_creation_ . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @voot @endemolshineind #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #artisingh #LaughMore #Laugh #Happy #BeHappy #SpreadHappiness #Fashionista #FashionLover #InstaFashion #Style #Trend #Jewellery #JewelleryLover
Also Read:
Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 journey: बिग बॉस 13 शो जीतने से एक कदम दूर टीवी और फिल्म एक्ट्रेस रश्मि देसाई की जर्नी रही है शानदार, आज रात दिखेगा हॉटनेस का जलवा
Asim Riaz Hot Shirtless Photo Video: बिग बॉस 13 फाइनलिस्ट असीम रियाज ने फैंस की फरमाइश पर उतारी कमीज, शर्टलेस लुक सोशल मीडिया पर वायरलदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply