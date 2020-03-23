बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडस्ट्री की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस भूमिका चावला जोकि अपने बोल्डनेस और हॉटनेस से लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना लेती है. भूमिका अक्सर अपने हॉट फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करती रहती है. फैंस भी उनके इस अंदाज को काफी पसंद करते हैं. भूमिका की कोई भी फोटो वीडियो पोस्ट करते ही वह तेजी से वायरल होने लगती है.
हाल ही में भूमिका ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक लेटेस्ट और ग्लैमरस सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है जो इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है. इस फोटो में भूमिका रेड एंड ब्लैक कलर के ड्रेस में काफी खूबसूरत लग रही है. सिंपल लुक में भी वह बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही है. साथ ही इस फोटो में भूमिका का हॉट और खूबसूरत अंदाज देखने को मिला है. अपने इस लुक से वह फैंस को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है. उनके लाखों फैंस इस फोटो पर लाइक्स और कमेंन्ट्स कर उनकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं.
भूमिका चावला के करियर की बात करें तो उन्होंने फिल्म तेरे नाम के साथ बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू किया. इसमें उनके अपोजिट सलमान खान नजर आए थे. राधे और निर्जला की जोड़ी को दर्शकों का भरपूर प्यार भी मिला और भूमिका की पहली ही बॉलीवुड फिल्म सुपरहिट साबित हुई. इसके साथ ही भूमिका ने कई तेलुगु, पंजाबी, मलयालम, तमिल और भोजपुरी फिल्में की है.
हालांकि साउथ इंडस्ट्री में भूमिका एक जाना माना नाम है. उन्होंने तेलुगु फिल्म जगत में युवाकुदु नामक फिल्म से डेब्यू की. बॉलीवुड में भूमिका चावला आखिरी बार 2016 की फिल्म एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड लव स्टोरी में स्पोर्टिंग रोल में नजर आई थी. लंबे समय से वह फिल्मों में नजर नहीं आई लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह अपने दर्शन देती रहती है.
A special day ….TO LIFE , GOD – and more…. when one wakes up early and sees the sky is still dark – trees are absolutely still and give a sense of a stillness within , a chill in the air , distant lights , and then one , feels ones breath going into ones system and leaving it and going in and going out …. few moments of being blank and then …. looking forward to that moment that shall be special today … Desires , when you can hear your Heart beat … You play and replay the day and the moments that shall fill it … over and over until you let go of those thoughts and sit in silence looking out of your window in the afternoon at trees and hearing some beautiful shabads … And the day pans forward … and you take a decision spur of the moment … about the next few hours that follow … just like GOD has decided for you … Moments … unfold like they have been turned by God to be Ordinarily Special … When your heart feels happy that you have given in to the day and come out of it like a winner — wearing the crown of overcoming your desire and fulfilling your passion 🙂 … FOR TRUE PASSION BRINGS BLISSFUL POSITIVE RESULTS AND DESIRES ARE Ever HUNGRY AND WILL ONLY SAP YOU OUT of REAL JOY …. Here’s to Passion for the best of everything in life and love … and God … 🌸 Keep your passion soaring to live , pray , work , be kind and Love 🌸
400k followers … Follow me …. FOLLOW YOUR HEART … While someone may Inspire you …. You have to be an inspiration too … Find your voice …. Stand up for what you feel you deserve … stand up for justice when you see unjust things happening and don’t shut your eyes to them … Be the leader of your own world and beliefs 🌻 Be kind and raise someone up ….
Dark skies of the night … the silence … and Nothing at all … silence and peace … the sound of the waves … night or day , they stay and don’t go away … their love for the shore is such …. that it stays …. For years and years they come to the shore and go back … just to come back and touch the shore again .. …… “ kuch ajeeb Si mohabbat hai lehron ki Saahil se … saath rehti bhi nahi … aur door jaati bhi nahi …
