बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. भाग्यश्री को सलमान की एक्ट्रेस के तौर पर भी जाना जाता है. क्योंकि फिल्म मैंने प्यार किया में दोनों की जोड़ी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट रही थी. आज भले ही भाग्यश्री ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से फासला बना रखा हो लेकिन अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो के जरिए वह अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अपने बोल्डनेस का जलवा बिखेरती रहती है.
भाग्यश्री खूबसूरत तो है ही लेकिन फिटनेस के मामले में भी उनका कोई मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता. 50 साल की उम्र के बाद भी वह इतनी हॉट और सेक्सी लगती है कि आप भी उनके फिगर को देख चौंक जाएंगे. इसके लिए वह नियमित रूप से योगा और एक्सरसाइज करती है. उन्हें अक्सर जिम में पसीने बहाते हुए भी देखा जाता है, जिसकी वीडियो वह अपने फैंस के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती है. फिटनेस के कारण ही आज भी उनकी पर्सनैलिटी को देखकर उनकी उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना काफी मुश्किल है.
भाग्यश्री का जन्म महाराष्ट्र के सांगली में एक शाही परिवार में हुआ. शाही परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाली भाग्यश्री ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी धारावाहिक कच्ची धूप से की. इसमें उनके साथ अमोल पालेकर भी थे. फिल्म मैंने प्यार किया में सलमान खान के साथ उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. उनकी पहली ही फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट साबित हुई और सलमान के साथ उनकी जोड़ी को भी दर्शकों ने इतना पसंद किया कि आज भी भाग्यश्री सलमान खान की हिरोइन के रूप में जानी जाती है.
View this post on Instagram
The sunshine after the storm ! Be positive, this too shall pass. Be cautious, be informed and make sure that we follow the correct procedures without panic. We are all in it together as one human family and we shall pull through it. Be safe people. #gratitude #prayers #bepositive #sunshine
मैंने प्यार किया के बाद कैद में है बुलबुल, त्यागी, पायल, घर आया मेरा परदेसी, हमको दीवाना कर गए, जनानी, और रेड अलर्टः द वार विद इन जैसी फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकीं हैं. भाग्यश्री ने हिंदी के साथ ही कई भोजपुरी, मराठी, और तेलगु फिल्में भी की हैं. फिलहाल इन दिनों भाग्यश्री अपनी निजी लाइफ इंजॉय कर रही है. इसी के साथ वो सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अक्सर अपनी फोटो विडियो अपने फैंस के साथ वहा शेयर करती रहती हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Gold doesn't always shine bright! Sometimes it is dark… but that doesn't change its value. Remind yourself of all you have overcome, the times you have proved your worst fears wrong, the times you have risen above those who could have drowned you. Below the surface lies the tenacity of the woman that needs no polish to reflect what she is truely made up of ! #bethewomanyouwanttobe #shinebright #beyou #makeithappen #believeachieveinspire #gratitude #bestrong #believeinyou #you #believeinyourself
View this post on Instagram
Bring on the joy, the cheer, the merriment. Don't forget to have gratitude, thankfullness, grace and empathy. Share smiles, get healthy, drop grudges, make a difference. HAPPY CHRISTMAS Outfit : @amybillimoria #gown #red #christmas #fashion #dressingup #style #glamour #shine #shimmerandshine #behappy #letscelebratelife
View this post on Instagram
You decide how your time is defined…whether it becomes a memory, a struggle or a step to a better tomorrow. Coz if you don't others will decide that for you. #makeithappen #makeitpossible #believeinyourself #believeachieveinspire #bethewomanyouwanttobe #happiness #success #livelife #time
Also Read:
Bhumika Chawla Sexy Video: एक्ट्रेस भूमिका चावला की हॉटनेस और बोल्डनेस से भरपूर लेटेस्ट सेक्सी वीडियो वायरल
Nidhi Jha Hot Dance Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस निधि झा के लेटेस्ट हॉट डांस वीडियो वायरल, सेक्सी फोटो वायरलदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply