बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. भाग्यश्री को सलमान की एक्ट्रेस के तौर पर भी जाना जाता है. क्योंकि फिल्म मैंने प्यार किया में दोनों की जोड़ी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट रही थी. आज भले ही भाग्यश्री ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से फासला बना रखा हो लेकिन अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो के जरिए वह अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अपने बोल्डनेस का जलवा बिखेरती रहती है. 

भाग्यश्री खूबसूरत तो है ही लेकिन फिटनेस के मामले में भी उनका कोई मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता. 50 साल की उम्र के बाद भी वह इतनी  हॉट और सेक्सी लगती है कि आप भी उनके फिगर को देख चौंक जाएंगे. इसके लिए वह नियमित रूप से योगा और एक्सरसाइज करती है. उन्हें अक्सर जिम में पसीने बहाते हुए भी देखा जाता है, जिसकी वीडियो वह अपने फैंस के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती है. फिटनेस के कारण ही आज भी उनकी पर्सनैलिटी को देखकर उनकी उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना काफी मुश्किल है. 

भाग्यश्री का जन्म महाराष्ट्र के सांगली में एक शाही परिवार में हुआ. शाही परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाली भाग्यश्री ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी धारावाहिक कच्ची धूप से की. इसमें उनके साथ अमोल पालेकर भी थे. फिल्म मैंने प्यार किया में सलमान खान के साथ उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. उनकी पहली ही फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट साबित हुई और सलमान के साथ उनकी जोड़ी को भी दर्शकों ने इतना पसंद किया कि आज भी भाग्यश्री सलमान खान की हिरोइन के रूप में जानी जाती है.

मैंने प्यार किया के बाद कैद में है बुलबुल, त्यागी, पायल, घर आया मेरा परदेसी, हमको दीवाना कर गए, जनानी, और रेड अलर्टः द वार विद इन जैसी फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकीं हैं. भाग्यश्री ने हिंदी के साथ ही कई भोजपुरी, मराठी, और तेलगु फिल्में भी की हैं. फिलहाल इन दिनों भाग्यश्री अपनी निजी लाइफ इंजॉय कर रही है. इसी के साथ वो सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अक्सर अपनी फोटो विडियो अपने फैंस के साथ वहा शेयर करती रहती हैं.

