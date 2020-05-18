बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना की साल 2019 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म ड्रीम गर्ल सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी, अब एक रिपोर्ट कि मानें तो आधिकारिक तौर पर इस फिल्म के तेलुगू रिमेक को हरी झंडी मिल चुकी है. तेलुगू एक्टर राज तरुण ने इस बाद का खुलासा किया है, इस फिल्म में राज तरुण अहम भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. इस बात के बारे में बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ड्रीम गर्ल के तेलुगू रीमेक में मैं काम करने जा रहा हूं. सुरेश फप्रोडक्शन के तहत इस फिल्म को बनाया जाएगा, राज तरुण का कहना है कि ये फिल्म उनके लिए काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण साबित होने वाली है.
बता दें 2019 दिसंबर में ही ये खबर आई थी कि सुरेश प्रोडक्शन ने ड्रीम गर्ल और सोनू की टीटू की स्वीटी के रीमेक राइट्स खरीद लिए हैं. अगर हम राज तरुण के करियर पर गौर करें तो अभी तक 52 शॉर्ट्स फिल्मों में वो काम कर चुके हैं. राज तरुण का सपना है कि वो फिल्म निर्देशन बनें , अभी तक वो अपनी कई फिल्मों के लिए स्क्रीनप्ले और डायलॉग्स भी लिख चुके हैं. राज तरुण ‘कुमारी 21 एफ, सिनेमा चुपिस्ता मावा, सीथम्मा अंदलु रमय्या सिट्रलु और मजनू जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं.
साल 2014 में तेलुगू फिल्म उय्याला जम्पाला के लिए राज को साउथ इंडियन इंटरनेशनल मूवी अवॉर्ड्स से नावाजा गया था. ड्रीम गर्ल फिल्म के अलावा रॉम-कॉम फिल्म में राज नजर आने वाले हैं. इन दोनों फिल्मों के अलावा राज अन्नपूर्णा स्टूडियो के बैनर तले श्रीनिवास गवीरेड्डी के निर्देशन में बनने वाली एक और फिल्म साइन कर चुके हैं.
इस साल मार्च से इस फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू होने वाली थी, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के चलते टाल दी गई, एक बार हालात सामान्य हो जाएं तो फिल्म की शूटिंग फिर से की जाएगी. ड्रीम गर्ल फिल्म की बात करें तो पिछले साल रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने बॉक्सऑफिस पर खूब धमाल मचाया था. ड्रीम गर्ल फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ नुसरत भरूचा नजर आईं थी.
