Awarapan 2 Teaser Review: फिर लौट आया शिवम पंडित, ‘आवारापन 2’ के टीजर को देख 19 साल पुराने दौर में लौट दर्शक; बोले- मचेगी तबाही

कैसा है फिल्म की टीजर?
गाने जीत रहे दिल
क्या बोले यूजर्स?
Goosebumps from the very first frame! 🔥💥
That screen presence is simply unmatched. And the moment “Tu Phir Aao” starts playing in the background… pure nostalgia, pure emotions. ❤️🔥😭
This teaser has already raised the hype to another level. Can’t wait for the madness to…
— 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐊︎︎︎𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@Patelsahab3zn) June 29, 2026
#Awarapan2 teaser screams blockbuster vibes, soulful music, stunning cinematography, and a story that feels like a powerful continuation of Awarapan pic.twitter.com/HXeXKI2XWF
— r (@bekhayalime) June 29, 2026
What a teaser, man! #Awarapan2 looks amazing. I’m fully sold already. Feeling so nostalgic after watching this teaser. @emraanhashmi 💥 pic.twitter.com/DDxbjfFd2R
— Agent 47 (@itsAgent_47) June 29, 2026
Maut Bhi Ajeeb Hai.. Usne Mujhe Chua Par Apnaya Nahi 😭😭😭😭
What A absolute Masterpiece teaser 😭💥
The connection with first part The Pain The Music finelly Emraan Hashmi is back 💥
Box Office Record Khatam 💥💥💥💥💥💥#Awarapan2 teaser out now pic.twitter.com/NQatx7sfa4
— ABID KKC ~Awarapan 2~ 🕊️❤️ (@KkcAbid) June 29, 2026
Some comebacks feel like coming home.🕊️ #EmraanHashmi as Shivam after 19 long years… and the moment “Tu Phir Aao” fills the screen, it’s like no time passed at all. 😭 The #Awarapan2 teaser doesn’t just bring back a character — it brings back a feeling. And what a feeling it is. pic.twitter.com/NcJC3hdMAb
— Hamza Ali Mazari💥🔥 (@Itsrahul1205) June 29, 2026
कब रिलीज होगी फिल्म?
फिल्म की पटकथा बिलाल सिद्दीकी ने लिखी है. फिल्म ‘आवारापन 2’ का निर्माण विशेष भट्ट ने किया है. यह फिल्म 14 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी.
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Ravan Ki Gufa Viral Video: रावण ने माता सीता को कहां रखा था? इस एक्टर ने दिखाई वो गुफा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल