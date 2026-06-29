Awarapan 2 Teaser Review: फिर लौट आया शिवम पंडित, ‘आवारापन 2’ के टीजर को देख 19 साल पुराने दौर में लौट दर्शक; बोले- मचेगी तबाही

इमरान हाशमी की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म ‘आवारापन 2’ का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है. अभिनेता एक बार फिर शिवम पंडित के रूप में वापसी कर रहे हैं. फिल्म का टीजर दर्शकों को फिर से 19 साल पहले लेकर चला गया है और वही फील दे रहा है. यूजर्स को फिल्म का म्यूजिक और इमरान हाशमी की दिलजला अवतार काफी भा रहा है.

फिल्म ‘आवारापन 2’ के टीजर में अभिनेता इमरान हाशमी का गैंगस्टर अवतार दिखता है. वह अपनी प्रेमिका के मौत के बाद खूंखार शख्स बन जाते हैं. एक सीन में वह कहते हैं कि, ‘कुछ लोगों की कहानियां उनकी मर्जी से खत्म नहीं होतीं, उनकी कहानी दूसरे लोगों के लिए लिखी जाती है’. फिल्म में दिशा पाटनी और शबाना आजमी का भी दमदार अंदाज दिखा है.

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नितिन कक्कड़ द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म के गाने दर्शकों का दिल जीत रहे हैं और उन्हें 2007 में आई ‘आवारापन’ की याद दिला रहा है. इस सीक्वल में मिथुन और सईद कादरी ने प्रशंसकों के पसंदीदा गानों ‘ तो फिर आओ’ और ‘तेरा मेरा रिश्ता’ को नए अंदाज में प्रस्तुत किया है, साथ ही कुछ नए गाने भी शामिल किए हैं.

इस फिल्म के टीजर के देखने के बाद दर्शक काफी उत्साहित दिख रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने बोला पहले ही फ्रेम से रोंगटे खड़े हो गए.

स्क्रीन पर उनकी (इमरान हाशमी) की मौजूदगी बेमिसाल है. और जैसे ही बैकग्राउंड में “तू फिर आओ” बजना शुरू होता है… पुरानी यादें ताजा हो जाती हैं, दिल को छू जाता है. इस टीजर ने तो उत्साह को और भी बढ़ा दिया है. अब आगे क्या होगा, देखने का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इसके अलावा कुछ ने कहा कि अब असील गैंगस्टर आ गया है. साथ ही कुछ ने कहा कि ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तबाही मचाने वाली है.

Goosebumps from the very first frame! 🔥💥

That screen presence is simply unmatched. And the moment “Tu Phir Aao” starts playing in the background… pure nostalgia, pure emotions. ❤️‍🔥😭

This teaser has already raised the hype to another level. Can’t wait for the madness to…

— 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐊︎︎︎𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@Patelsahab3zn) June 29, 2026