View this post on Instagram

Girls, I’m still playing the @Pantene_india #FreedomHair video on loop! The reason I have been loving this video is because it reminds me of myself, my own #FreedomHair Story! My #FreedomHair story is when I let my hair loose & danced till I could drop. I won many accolades for dancing & that led me to find my true passion which is acting. This is my story & I’m so happy I went after my dreams! Girls what’s your #FreedomHair story – the time you decided to go after what you want! Share it with me & stand a chance to be featured on Pantene India’s Social Media Pages…all you got to do is: 1.Upload your #FreedomHair video/gif like mine along with your #FreedomHairStory in the caption. 2.Tag @Pantene_india and use #FreedomHairStory (You know we’ll be checking!) @Pantene_india will pick 10 best entries ! #Pantene #FreedomHair #OpenHair #AdvancedHairfallSolution #NoHairfall #Ad #FreedomHairAnthem