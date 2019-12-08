बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. टीवी एक्ट्रेस अवनीत कौर अपने बोल्ड और हॉट लुक के लिए जानी जाती हैं. अवनीत कौर का सेक्सी अक्सर इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर अवनीत कौर का सेक्सी वीडियो काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में अवनीत कौर गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. अवनीत कौर वायरल वीडियो में रेड कलर की सेक्सी ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं.
वीडियो में अवनीत कौर सेक्सी डांस करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड और हॉट लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. अवनीत कौर इन दिनों टीवी सीरियल अलादीन में नजर आ रही हैं. सीरियल में उनकी एक्टिंग को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा हैं. अवनीत कौर टीवी एक्ट्रेस के साथ साथ टिक टॉक स्टार भी हैं. टिक टॉक पर अवनीत कौर अपनी वीडियो से फैंस का दिल घायल करती हुईं नजर आती हैं.
अवनीत कौर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर अवनीत कौर का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल रहता हैं. अवनीत का इंस्टाग्राम उनकी सेक्सी क्यूट फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके फैंस उनके बोल्ड लुक को देखना काफी पसंद करते हैं. अवनीत सोशल मीडिया की सेंसेशन हैं. अक्सर उनके वीडियो धमाल मचाते रहते हैं.
अवनीत कौर एक्ट्रेस के साथ साथ एक अच्छी डांसर भी हैं. अवनीत कौर कई डांस रियलिटी शो का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर अवनीत का डांस वीडियो वायरल रहता है. उनके फैंस उनके डांस वीडियो को देखना काफी पसंद करते है. अवनीत के टिक टॉक पर 17.5 मिलियन से भी ज्यादा फॉलोर्अस है
View this post on Instagram
Girls, I’m still playing the @Pantene_india #FreedomHair video on loop! The reason I have been loving this video is because it reminds me of myself, my own #FreedomHair Story! My #FreedomHair story is when I let my hair loose & danced till I could drop. I won many accolades for dancing & that led me to find my true passion which is acting. This is my story & I’m so happy I went after my dreams! Girls what’s your #FreedomHair story – the time you decided to go after what you want! Share it with me & stand a chance to be featured on Pantene India’s Social Media Pages…all you got to do is: 1.Upload your #FreedomHair video/gif like mine along with your #FreedomHairStory in the caption. 2.Tag @Pantene_india and use #FreedomHairStory (You know we’ll be checking!) @Pantene_india will pick 10 best entries ! #Pantene #FreedomHair #OpenHair #AdvancedHairfallSolution #NoHairfall #Ad #FreedomHairAnthem
View this post on Instagram
Hey! Finally our music video together. Here is the official poster of our Music video #ATTACHMENT Releasing on *3November 2019.* This is our first and since we are attached to our fans, this is a special treat for all you guys out there😍 Save the date and spread the love😉❤ @thesiddharthnigam @avneetkaur13 @ravneetsinghmusic @theabhisheknigam @vibhanigam6775 @bonbrosrecords @bull18network @raahi18 @amandeepnandra @sonianandra
