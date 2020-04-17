बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. छोटे पर्दे पर आनंदी के नाम से मशहूर अविका गौर इतनी हॉट लगती है आप भी उनके सेक्सी लुक को देख लेंगे तो आपकी भी आंखें फटी रह जाएगी. उनकी लेटेस्ट फोटो वीडियो देख आप भी अविका की खूबसूरती से अपनी नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे. बता दें कि अविका टीवी शो के साथ फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. वह कम उम्र में सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं.
बालिका वधू में अविका के किरदार को लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया था. ये शो टीआरपी के मामले में भी टॉप पर रहा. बालिका वधू से अविका को घर घर पहचान मिली. लेकिन कई साल बाद अब अविका का लुक पूरी तरह से बदल चुका है. सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों अविका के लेटेस्ट लुक को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. अविका खुद भी इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. टीवी शो में ट्रेडिशनल लुक में नजर आने वाली अविका सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सेक्सी अवतार में दिखती है. फैंस भी अविका के हॉटनेस के खूब पसंद करते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर अविका को लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं.
अविका ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी शो से की. उन्होंने बालिका वधू, ससुराल सिमर का, झलक दिखला जा सीजन 5, कॉमेडी नाइट्स विद कपिल, बेंइंतहा, कॉमेडी नाइट्स बचाओ, बिग बॉस सीजन 11, लाडो वीरपुर की मर्दानी और खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 9 जैसे शो किए हैं. लेकिन उन्हें पहचान बालिका वधू से हासिल हुई. छोटे पर्दे के साथ ही अविका फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकीं हैं.
बड़े पर्दे पर भी अविका ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट के तौर पर शुरू कर दी थी. वह शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म पाठशाला में उनके साथ नजर आई थी. इसके बाद 2013 में वह तेलुगू फिल्म उय्यला जम्पला में नजर आई और इसके बाद उन्हें साउथ में दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिला. अविका ने अपने करियर के दौरान अबतक मार्निंग वॉक, पाठशाला, तेज़, उय्यला जम्पला, केयर ऑफ फूटबाथ 2, लक्ष्मी रावे माँ इंतिकी और सिनेमा चूपिसता मावा जैसी कई हिंदी और तेलुगू फिल्में की है.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#GoldAwards2019 @vikaaskalantri thank you for the Award! #RisingFilmStar from #tv ! #TelevisionIndustry is special.. and always will be! #BalikaVadhu #SasuralSimarKa #Laado2 #khatronkekhiladi9 #KhatraKhatraKhatra @zee5
