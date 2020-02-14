मुंबई: असीम रियाज एक फिटेस्ट मॉडल है, जो अपनी बॉडी और परफेक्ट लुक के लिए जाने जाते हैं. 26 साल के असीम कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं.हालांकि वह अबतक सिर्फ मॉडलिंग ही किया करते थे. इसके अलावा वह ब्लैकबेरी समेत कई टीवी विज्ञापनों में नजर आए. लेकिन बिग बॉस 13 से उन्होंने टीवी रिएलिटी शो में अपने करियर की शुरुआत की है.

बिग बॉस में आने के बाद असीम को काफी लोकप्रियता हासिल हुई. शो में आसिम रियाज एक बेहतरीन कंटेस्टेंट बनकर उभरे हैं. उन्होंने अन्य लोगों की अपेक्षा अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई है. साथ ही असीम ने कई मजबूत कंटेस्टेंट्स को भी कड़ी टक्कर दी है. वह शो में आखिर तक दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने में कामयाब रहे.

हाल ही में जब बिग बॉस के अंतिम पड़ाव पर सभी फाइनलिस्ट को उनके सफर की वीडियो दिखाई जा रही थी , तो इस दौरान असीम ने फैंस की फरमाइश पर अपनी शर्ट उतार दी. उनके कमीज उतारते ही वहां मौजूग लोग तालियां बजाने लगे. असीम का ये शर्टलेस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है और लोग इसे काफी  पसंद कर रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर असीम की फैन फॉलोइंग भी काफी अच्छी है. वह बिग बॉस के ऐसे कंटेस्टेंट हैं जिनका नाम हमेशा ट्विटर पर ट्रेड करता है.

लेकिन आपको बता दें  कि ये पहला मौका नहीं है जब असीम को शर्टलेस लुक में देखा गया  हो. वह हमेशी ही अपनी बॉडी का शोऑफ करते हैं. अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर भी असीम ने कई शर्टलेस फोटोज शेयर की है. इसके अलावा उन्होंने कई वीडियो थी शेयर की है,जिसमें उन्हें शर्टलेस हो कर जिमिंग करते हुए देखा जा सकता है. वैसे असीम की  स्टनिंग और दमदार बॉडी को देख कर कहा जा सकता है कि वह इसके लिए खूब मेहनत करते हैं.

View this post on Instagram

All i m say'n is i m feeling good for real

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

View this post on Instagram

#storyline#story#storytill2019 #HARD WORD AnD #HUSTLE

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

View this post on Instagram

I m not HEARTLESS, i jus learned how to use my HEART LESS..!!

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

View this post on Instagram

The best revenge is massive success!!💫

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

