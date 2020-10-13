नई दिल्ली. टीवी से बॉलीवुड तक अपनी एक्टिंग का दम दिखा चुकी एक्ट्रेस अंकिता लोखंडे बीते कफी समय से चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं. अंकिता, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद से ही उनके लिए इंसाफ की लड़ाई में एक्टर के परिवार के साथ खड़ी नजर आ रही हैं. इसके साथ ही वह न्याय की मांग करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार सुशांत सिंह से जुड़े कई वीडियो और तस्वीरें पोस्ट करती दिख रही हैं. इसी बीच अंकिता लोखंडे ने अपनी बहन अशिता की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं. अशिता की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं. इन तस्वीरों को शेयर करने के साथ ही अंकिता ने अपनी बहन अशिता की एक्टिंग की दुनिया में जल्द ही एंट्री लेने की खबर भी दी है.
बता दें अशिता सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह आए दिन हॅाट एंट बोल्ड फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं. वह ज्यादातर फोटो अपनी बहन अंकिता के पोस्ट करती रहती हैं. उनके इंस्टाग्राम पर 5 हजार के आसपास फोलोअर्स हैं.
अंकिता लोखंडे की बहन अशिता ने इंडस्ट्री में आने का पूरा मन बना लिया है. अशिता, अंकिता की कजिन सिस्टर हैं, लेकिन उनके काफी करीब हैं. अशिता के इस फैसले से अंकिता काफी खुश हैं और इस बात की जानकारी अंकिता ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए फैंस के साथ शेयर की है. अंकिता ने अशिता की एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर करने के साथ मैसेज लिखा है
अंकिता लोखंडे ने अशिता की फोटो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, ‘फाइनली तुम वही कर रही हो, जो तुम हमेशा से करना चाहती थी आशी और मैं तुम पर बहुत गर्व महसूस कर रही हूं बेबी. नया सफर शुरू हो चुका है और मैं प्रार्थना करती हूं कि तुम अपने सभी सपने पूरे करो आशी. अपने पैरेंट्स को खुद पर गर्व महसूस कराओ, जो मैं जानती हूं तुम करोगी मेरी अगली सुपर मॉडल. अब अपने नए सफर को एंजॉय करो. कभी डरना मत, कभी हार मत मानना, किसी भी परिस्थिति से भागना मत अपना खूबसूरत और मुस्कुराता हुए चेहरा लेकर आगे बढ़ो. ये बात हमेशा ही याद रखना कि मैं तुम्हारे साथ हूं, जब भी तुम्हे मेरी जरूरत होगी.’
Finally you are doing what u always wanted to do ashi and I’m very proud of u my baby 👶 new journey has begun and I wish and pray that u fulfill all your dreams ashi and make your parents proud which I’m very sure u will ..my next #supermodel ❤️enjoy ur new journey to fullest .Dont be scared ,don’t giveup,don’t get affected,don’t runway from any situation given just face it with ur beautiful smile and move on 😁 Always remember I have your back and will always be there whenever u will need me ❤️ I love you my little sister and waiting to see you living your dreams 🤗 God bless u always ❤️ @a_s_h_i_t_a #sisters #Ashitasahu
It all started with the thought turned into dream and dream turned into passion. The title of Ms. Farewell might not matter to each and every individual nor it did to me but, when I won that it gave me a sigh of hope, there that very second I realized that i could do something that I've always admired about, that day I realized how important your thoughts and dreams are. That opportunity gave me the confidence and the ability to trust myself, with this bag full of confidence I made my mind, convinced my family and came to mumbai which i always wanted to, because it's where my biggest and the strongest inspiration is. Since I was a child she held me as her daughter and now as a sister but more like a friend. I think all of you guys know who i am talking about, if not let me tell you its my sister, my confidence, my strength, and the person you always search after reaching home that is my only one @lokhandeankita . Stepping out there and seeing a tonne of people fighting and struggling to get there on that single spot gets you that weak feeling in your knees, but dreams don't work until you work and make them the reality. Following my passion has become my dream now and dream comes true with a peaceful mind. The best way to attain peace is to keep smiling in every situation and it makes everyone around us happy most importantly ourselves. So today I decide to dedicate all my potential to my dreams, passion and happiness. There are no secrets to success it is just the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failures.
