View this post on Instagram

Finally you are doing what u always wanted to do ashi and I’m very proud of u my baby 👶 new journey has begun and I wish and pray that u fulfill all your dreams ashi and make your parents proud which I’m very sure u will ..my next #supermodel ❤️enjoy ur new journey to fullest .Dont be scared ,don’t giveup,don’t get affected,don’t runway from any situation given just face it with ur beautiful smile and move on 😁 Always remember I have your back and will always be there whenever u will need me ❤️ I love you my little sister and waiting to see you living your dreams 🤗 God bless u always ❤️ @a_s_h_i_t_a #sisters #Ashitasahu