View this post on Instagram

Asha Parekh “Not at all. I saw the kind of people that were out there. When I went out with the boys that my mother set me up with, I was completely put off by the whole premise of marriage. They were so fussy! They’d take longer to get ready than I did and would keep preening in the mirror. The narcissism was repulsive. I know it seems silly but these little things really nettled me. There was also the case of my heroes Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna getting an earful from their girlfriends during outstation shoots because they were gallivanting and making merry at night instead of being in bed. I would’ve never been able to take someone dictating terms to me — I was just not cut out for it.” – Asha Parekh, 2019. Caption courtesy Verve magazine. . . Verve magazine has absolutely outdone themselves with this editorial on Ashaji! Everyone involved in this piece has done a fantastic job; Ashaji is the pinnacle of class and elegance in these photographs. . . Sari, from Raw Mango; earrings, necklaces, bracelet, all from Gehna Jewellers; ring, Ashaji’s own. . . STYLED BY SHWETA NAVANDAR PHOTOGRAPHED BY SUSHANT CHHABRIA HAIR BY PERPETUAL RODRIGUES MAKE-UP BY TULSI SOLANKI #ashaparekh #elegancepersonified #hitgirl #jubileegirl #gorgeousthenandnow #60sbollywood #10sbollywood #vervemagazine #vervemagazineindia #rawmango