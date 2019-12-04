बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की सदाबहार एक्ट्रेस आशा पारेख जिन्होंने 70 से 90 के दशक तक कई हिट फिल्में दी. मोटी फीस लेने वाली, फैन्स की चहेती, सबसे ज्यादा डिमांडिग, अपनी सभी फिल्में हिट करने वाली एक्ट्रेस आशा के पास वो सारी शोहरत थी जिसकी हर कामयाब एक्ट्रेस को दरकार होती है. इन तमाम चीजों से इतर आशा पारेख की जिंदगी एक ऐसी कमी से गुजर रही थी जिसके बिना हर महिला अधूरी होती है. आप सभी जानते होंगे कि आशा पारेख ने शादी नहीं कि उन्होंने ताउम्र अकेले ही रहने का फैसला किया. आशा ने जिंदगी का इतना बड़ा फैसला आखिर किस मजबूरी में लिया इस बात का खुलासा आशा ने हाल ही में दिए अपने एक इंटरव्यू में किया.
1 – आशा पारेख ने शादी नहीं करने के पीछे कारण बताया कि फिल्म इंस्डट्री के लोग शादी करके अपनी पत्नी को भूल जाते हैं वो जिसके साथ काम करते हैं उनके साथ उनका अफेयर हो जाता है. आशा ने बताया कि फिल्म निर्देशक नासिर हुसैन से वो मोहब्बत करती थीं लेकिन वह शादीशुदा थे और आशा नहीं चाहती थी कि वो इतनी स्वार्थी हो जाएं कि अपने एक प्यार की खातिर को किसी का घर बर्बाद कर दें, बस यहां से ही आशा ने नासिर से दूरियां बना लीं और अपनी मोहब्बत कुर्बान कर दिया.
2 – आशा पारेख की एक किताब है The Hit Girl उस किताब में उन्होंने जिक्र किया है कि उन्होंने सबसे पहले अपनी सेल्फ रेसपेक्ट को चुना. उन्होंने बताया कि खुद के साथ ज्यादा समय बिताना उनको पसंद है. आशा के जीवन में दो दोस्त है वहीदा रहमान और हेलेन जिसके साथ वह घुमना पसंद करती हैं.
3- नासिर हुसैन के साथ-साथ एक वक्त आया जब आशा ने दोबारा प्यार करने की सोची. यूएस के एक प्रोफेसर से आशा को प्यार हुआ लेकिन लेकिन वह प्रोफेसर के साथ भी दिल टूट गया और ये प्यार का परवान आगे बढ़ने से पहले बुझ गया. क्योंकि प्रोफेसर की गर्लफ्रेंड ने आकर कहा था कि आप हम दोनों के बीच आ रही है. इस बात से उन्हें काफी बुरा लगा था शायद आशा के जीवन मे प्यार लिखा ही नहीं था. दो मोहब्बत में दोनों अधूरी रह गई.
4 बात करें आशा के करियर के बारे में तो गूंज उठी शहनाई के लिए आशा को ये तक कह दिया गया था कि आशा स्टार बनने के लायक ही नहीं है. लेकिन आठ दिन बाद दिल देके देखो में नासिर हुसैन ने मौका दिया जिसके बाद वह रातो रात चमकती हुई सितारा बन गई. आशा को भारत सरकार ने पद्म श्री नवाजा गया था.
Asha Parekh "Not at all. I saw the kind of people that were out there. When I went out with the boys that my mother set me up with, I was completely put off by the whole premise of marriage. They were so fussy! They'd take longer to get ready than I did and would keep preening in the mirror. The narcissism was repulsive. I know it seems silly but these little things really nettled me. There was also the case of my heroes Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna getting an earful from their girlfriends during outstation shoots because they were gallivanting and making merry at night instead of being in bed. I would've never been able to take someone dictating terms to me — I was just not cut out for it." – Asha Parekh, 2019.
5 आशा पारेख ने कई फिल्मों में काम किया है उनकी हिट फिल्मों में से एक कटी पतंग, हम तो चले परदेस, हम हिन्दुस्तानी,जब प्यार किसी से होता है,फिर वही दिल लाया हूं,बिन बादल बरसात ,लव इन टोक्यो जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी है.
