Gen Z Aries Horoscope :  Boss को पसंद आए तुम्हारा enthusiasm, Love life आज तुम्हारे लिए mixed bag है; जानें आज का राशिफल

Vibe Check: मेष, आज तुम leader हो, लेकिन leadership का मतलब हर वक्त दौड़ना नहीं। कभी-कभी रुकना भी strategy होती हैCareer में momentum, love में warmth और family में peace के साथ आज का दिन तुम्हें याद दिलाएगा — “You don’t need to chase fire; you are the fire।”